Mike Tyson Throws Haymakers at Passenger on First Class Flight: VIDEO

On Wednesday night, boxing legend Mike Tyson was filmed in an altercation punching a fellow passenger in first-class during their flight. Initial reports have stated that the man was bothering Tyson and became a nuisance before things turned physical.

TMZ Sports reported that the incident took place late last night on a plane that was departing San Francisco International Airport for Florida. According to the outlet, an eyewitness on the plane explained the altercation. As the witness and their friend boarded the plane, he says Tyson was friendly towards them and the other passengers.

Tyson even took a selfie with the witness and was patient with his friend who was “overly excited” to meet the boxer. However, the friend kept trying to talk to Iron Mike who sat in front of him. The 55-year-old former boxing champion told the guy’s friend to chill out, but he kept bothering Tyson. That’s when Mike Tyson eventually snapped as video footage captured the boxer leaning over his seat and throwing multiple punches at the passenger behind him.

Photos and video from the incident show the aftermath of the altercation. You can see that Tyson’s punches bloodied the passenger’s forehead. After the incident, the witness shared that Tyson walked off the plane. The outlet also reported that the victim received medical attention and spoke with police about the altercation. There are no confirmations yet of whether or not the man pressed charges against Tyson.

Further Details of the Mike Tyson Plane Altercation

The clip of Mike Tyson punching the first class passenger is already going viral online as the video makes it rounds on the internet. One thing that’s clear from the footage is that the passenger is definitely bothering the boxer previous to things turning physical.

A man filming the interaction is sitting across the aisle in an adjacent seat. He’s close enough to pick up some of the audio that can be overheard if you listen carefully. The passenger is standing up and leaning over the back of Mike Tyson’s seat as he excitedly tells the boxer they should party together. “F**k your boss, f**k my boss. We can party, bro. We can party,” he’s heard saying to Tyson.

The passenger is also seen leaning over and speaking to the man filming from his phone. The passenger seems to be joking around as he holds a drink in hand. Although it isn’t clear what the drink is, the man seems to be intoxicated in the clip. Seconds later the camera captures Tyson leaning over his chair and pummeling the passenger.

Following the fight, the man is filmed looking into the camera showing off his forehead injury. The person filming says, “JetBlue flight, homeboy just got beat up by Mike Tyson. Yea, he got f**ked up. He was trying to ask for an autograph, I don’t know what happened.”