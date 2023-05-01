Mike Tyson wants a WWE match with Logan Paul

“Iron” Mike Tyson is a member of the WWE Hall of Fame, though he’s never officially competed inside the 20×20 squared circle.

The closest Tyson has ever got was in 1998, when he served as the special enforcer for “Stone Cold” Steve Austin’s WWE Championship victory over Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 14 in Boston.

The 56-year-old would like to change that. In a recent interview with Alfred Konuwa of Forbes, Tyson said he has interest in competing in a WWE match. But Tyson isn’t here to step inside the ring with a job guy. He wants a match with none other than Logan Paul, the YouTube sensation and part-time WWE performer.

“Have you ever seen me wrestle before?” joked Tyson before admitting he’d be interested in a WWE match against Paul. “I would do it! I would kick his [expletive] ass, yes I would do it. Even though I love him, though [laughs]. This is what I found out about WrestleMania: Everybody says ‘that’s fake, that’s fake.’ But the check is real. Deep down inside—don’t let [WWE] know—I would do this for free.”

Tyson later discussed his love for professional wrestling, noting that his favorite growing up was fellow WWE Hall of Famer Bruno Sammartino.

“I’m in the wrestling Hall of Fame,” Tyson said. “I loved wrestling all my life. The Valiant Brothers, Bruno Sammartino, that’s just who I was: the arrogant talker and the bad guy who people booed. That’s when I realized you can’t remember the good guy without the bad guy. That’s what makes the good guy famous, is the bad guy. The good guy is nothing without the bad guy, the bad guy is the biggest draw. That’s why Floyd Mayweather and myself were the biggest draws because we were the bad guys.”

Mike Tyson wishes he used psychedelics in his prime to be ‘a better fighter’

Tyson wrapped up his boxing career with a 50-6 record, regarded as one of the greatest heavyweights of all-time.

And yet, Tyson believes he could have been even better. Despite being the first heavyweight boxer to simultaneously hold the WBA, WBC and IBF titles, Tyson told TMZ Sports Friday that his prime could have looked a lot different had he been able to use psychedelics.

“Psychedelics is an enhancement more than a de-enhancement,” Tyson told the outlet when discussing the healing properties of the drugs, according to Fox News. “It allows you to go in that realm of just comfortability, relaxness, and prepare to reach your highest level. It’s just an amazing feeling.”

Tyson used psychedelics during a recent training session, leading him to ponder on the possibilities had he used them three decades ago.

“Yes. Yes. A better fighter. I wish I did it in my prime,” Tyson said.