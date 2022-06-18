Mike Tyson on Why He Punched Guy on Airplane: I Was ‘Tired, High, and Pissed Off’

In the 2009 comedy film The Hangover, Mike Tyson recites one of the movie’s most memorable lines. After learning Phil (Bradley Cooper), Stu (Ed Helms) and Alan (Zach Galifianakis) stole his tiger after a night of boozing, the boxing legend says, “We all do dumb [stuff] when we’re [messed] up.”

As it turns out, that line might be somewhat fitting for Tyson’s recent encounter with an airplane passenger.

A video captured Tyson punching a fellow passenger, Melvin Townsend III, while on an airplane. Townsend allegedly harassed the boxing legend, who then took matters into his own hands. Literally.

On Jimmy Kimmel Live, Tyson expressed some remorse for his actions. He also explained what led to the physical altercation.

“Hey, listen, I’m usually good at these things,” Tyson said on the show, according to TMZ. “I was wrong, that should’ve never happened. That’s me back in my primitive child stages, I shouldn’t have done that, but I was just irritated, tired, high, and pissed off. S*** happens!”

“I don’t wanna hurt nobody,” Tyson added.

Last month, Tyson broke his silence on the altercation that occurred in April on his podcast Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson.

“They said they ain’t gonna pick up charges,” Tyson said, per Daily Mail. “He was f*****g with me man. I took pictures with this [guy].”

Is Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul Happening?

The airplane incident wasn’t the only topic of conversation on Jimmy Kimmel Live during Mike Tyson’s appearance. Also discussed on the show was a potential fight with Jake Paul.

Kimmel asked Tyson about the possibility of the bout. The heavyweight legend at least seems interested in the idea.

“That could be very interesting,” Tyson said. “I never took it really serious, but yeah, that could be interesting. … He’s skilled enough. I’m going to give it to him because he’s winning.

“Everything is possible, yeah. But it’s gotta happen this year. Gotta happen this year.”

Tyson talked about his interest in a fight with Paul before his appearance on Kimmel’s show. In April, he said he wanted to “break the record” for pay-per-view boxing profits. Those comments sparked a lot of conversation on social media.

If Tyson and Paul make it happen, there’s certainly going to be a market for the bout.