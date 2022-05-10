mike-tyson-will-not-face-criminal-charges-after-airplane-altercation

It’s not that he really cares, but Mike Tyson has caught a break. The legendary fighter who recently got into a physical altercation with someone on an airplane will not face criminal charges, according to TMZ.

While Tyson was on a JetBlue flight and sitting in first class, another man decided to intentionally heckle Tyson – and he didn’t like that one bit. As a result of the man’s choices, Tyson got physical and delivered a punch that was captured on video. Despite the way he reacted, Tyson is free from the incident and can move forward with his life.

Tyson would’ve never been in the situation in the first place if the man hadn’t annoyed him, but people often seem to go crazy when around celebrities. That was most certainly the case this time around, as the man began having a simple conversation with Tyson prior to the flight but then decided to keep bugging him. I’m sure he has learned his lesson now and will leave celebrities alone next time when asked.

Although charges could’ve been handed down to Tyson, the San Mateo County District Attorney let him off the hook Monday morning – saying “the conduct of the victim leading up to the incident, the interaction between Mr. Tyson and the victim, as well as the requests of both the victim and Mr. Tyson” led to no further action needing to be taken.

Not The First Heated Encounter for Tyson

You would think that Mike Tyson would’ve learned to keep his hands to himself when not in the fighting ring by now, but he continues to snap at other people. Just after throwing the punch on the airplane, Tyson apparently had another heated encounter with a fan only two weeks later.

While attending the Shakur Stevenson and Oscar Valdez fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Tyson got frustrated when a woman stuck her hand in his face. No physical altercation broke out as security deescalated the situation.

No one likes to be messed with, but Tyson has to learn to control himself better in those situations.