Mike Tyson wishes he used psychedelics in his prime to be ‘a better fighter’

Mike Tyson wrapped up his boxing career with a 50-6 record, regarded as one of the greatest heavyweights of all-time.

And yet, Tyson believes he could have been even better. Despite being the first heavyweight boxer to simultaneously hold the WBA, WBC and IBF titles, Tyson told TMZ Sports Friday that his prime could have looked a lot different had he been able to use psychedelics.

“Psychedelics is an enhancement more than a de-enhancement,” Tyson told the outlet when discussing the healing properties of the drugs, according to Fox News. “It allows you to go in that realm of just comfortability, relaxness, and prepare to reach your highest level. It’s just an amazing feeling.”

Tyson, 56, used psychedelics during a recent training session, leading him to ponder on the possibilities had he used them three decades ago.

“Yes. Yes. A better fighter. I wish I did it in my prime,” Tyson said.

In addition to psychedelics, Tyson openly touted the use of cannabis.

“We always thought cannabis was a de-enhancer, made you tired, made you weak. But it actually made you more alert and more studious to your field, to your profession,” Tyson said.

Tyson and professional wrestling legend Ric Flair partnered together to create “Ric Flair Drip.” “Ric Flair Drip” hit the shelves this past October in states that allow cannabis use. Joints are just a fraction of the products that are sold. Edibles called “WOOOOO Chews” are sold in addition to infused blunts and trading card pouches.

Mike Tyson sees why people compare Gervonta Davis to him

Mike Tyson is starting to understand why people are comparing Gervonta “Tank” Davis to him.

Speaking with TMZ Sports ahead of the superfight between Davis and Ryan Garcia, Tyson talked about the comparisons between himself and Davis. Even though “Tank” comes in at 5-foot-5, Tyson likes his approach inside the ring.

“Tank is very comfortable fighting taller people because when he fights he catapults himself, and pushes himself in the air, so it makes it very difficult to stop his attack cause it’s very awkward when you’re in the air, normally you have no power,” Tyson said. “But, the way which he catapults himself, it’s almost like a gun being fired. He flies right into you with every ounce of power.”

Tyson gave Davis a ton of credit for the way he “catapults” into his opponent and still packs a lot of power in his punches. That’s where “Iron Mike” sees the biggest comparison.

“I understand them now when they say he fights like Mike Tyson ’cause he flies through the air which is normally bad positioning, you have no power in the air. But, for him and myself, our stoutness to the ground, as I said before, catapults us like being shot like a bow and arrow and the force is unstoppable.”