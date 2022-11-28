Mike White Shines In Place of Zach Wilson, Gives New York Jets QB Controversy

So, it looks like the New York Jets will have to make a decision at quarterback after Mike White led the team to a blowout win over the Chicago Bears. White stepped up to the line of scrimmage today and delivered a career performance. It might be enough to unseat Zach Wilson as a starting NFL QB.

After a 9 for 22, 77-yard performance last week against the New England Patriots, Wilson was relegated to the bench. The former 2nd overall pick in the NFL Draft was put on the inactive list this week. He sat on the sidelines as Mike White took over in a big way.

Not only did the Jets win 31-10 over the Bears, but White also had big numbers. 22/28 for 315 yards and three touchdowns. It even opened up the running game a bit. This was the best offensive performance the Jets have had since they took down the Dolphins 40-17.

Mike White and his offense went to work in the first half, with more than 200 yards in the first half. A 17-10 lead gave the Jets confidence in the second half. They would go on to put up two more touchdowns in the third quarter while holding Chicago scoreless in the second half.

Of course, the Bears were without Justin Fields. But that has nothing to do with how well White played. The coaching staff is going to have to make some decisions soon. If this is what you get from your backup, it might be worth making him the starter.

Is Mike White the Answer For the Jets?

There aren’t many backup quarterbacks that can come out and perform as well as Mike White did on Sunday. With the position the Jets are in right now, at 7-4, there are one of two things that could happen. They can figure out this quarterback situation and march on into the playoffs with high hopes, or they will flounder in the latter part of the season and ruin all the work they did in the first half.

Robert Saleh said that White “made easy look easy,” after the game, via Fox News. The head coach likely knows that he will have to sit down with his QBs and have a difficult conversation. Even if Wilson is a former top pick, the Jets have to win ball games.

We might be seeing the rise of Mike White and the end of Zach Wilson before our eyes.