Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert threw a punch at teammate Kyle Anderson during a timeout of their home tilt against the New Orleans Pelicans Sunday.

Gobert was escorted to the back after the physical altercation, in which the two needed to be separated by multiple Timberwolves players. Minnesota sent Gobert home and he is out for the remainder of the game, per Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Rudy Gobert throws a shot at teammate Kyle Anderson during a timeout. pic.twitter.com/dRzi3ALkoJ — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) April 9, 2023

The incident occurred with 4:23 remaining in the second quarter with Minnesota trailing by 12. Head coach Chris Finch subbed Gobert out of the game and replaced him with Anderson. Gobert stepped over Finch to get to Anderson. Taurean Prince shoved Gobert after he struck Anderson.

Gobert was asked about Anderson the day before the altercation. He told Chris Hine of the Star Tribune that Anderson can be a “little aggressive” in the way he talks, though he doesn’t take it personally.

“Kyle wants to win. And sometimes he’s a little aggressive in the way he talks, but I don’t take it personally,” Gobert said. “I receive it in a positive way because it comes from a place of wanting me to be the best Rudy I can be and wanting us to win. I love his competitiveness, love the way he plays the game. The way he makes others around him better. He’s been a huge part of this year.”

Rudy Gobert, Timberwolves Approaching Play-In Tournament

Gobert, 30, is in his first season in Minnesota after coming over from the Utah Jazz in an offseason blockbuster trade. An All-Star in each of the last three seasons in Utah, Gobert has taken a step back with the Timberwolves. Coming into Sunday, Gobert was averaging 13.6 points, 11.8 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game.

It remains to be seen how long the Timberwolves will keep Gobert away from the team, however, his presence is much needed with the season coming to a close. Minnesota (41-40), is the No. 9 seed in the Western Conference and will feature in the NBA play-in tournament.

Speaking with the media ahead of the Easter day matchup, Finch talked about the importance of finishing the regular season strong.

“Every game has felt like a playoff game but there’s a lot at stake tomorrow,” Finch said. “We’re at home. That’s all we can ask for and it’s gonna be a [tough one].”