Minnesota Twins Player Kyle Farmer Undergoing Teeth Realignment Surgery After Taking 92-MPH Pitch to the Face

Kyle Farmer, the shortstop for the Minnesota Twins was drilled by a 92-mph pitcher on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox. It was a pretty scary moment with the broadcasters summing it up best, “Oh no.”

Now, as the Twins put Farmer on the injured list for 10 days, he is also facing teeth realignment surgery.

“The scar is probably going to be there. It’s significant,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “His bottom four teeth were pushed back.”

A scary moment in Target Field after Kyle Farmer was hit in the face by a 92mph fastball. He was up on his own after and was taken out of the game🙌🏻⚾️#MinnesotaTwins #MLB

pic.twitter.com/6jGLN4TTe5 — Sportskeeda Baseball (@sportskeeda_mlb) April 12, 2023

Baldelli also said, “Thank God we got news that was better than what we were expecting,” as Kyle Farmer did manage to avoid a broken jaw.

For now, there is no timeline for Kyle Farmer to return to the lineup for Minnesota. It’s something that the Twins will need to evaluate after he recovers from the hit by pitch and the surgery. Until then, Minnesota called up Kyle Garlick to fill Farmer’s roster spot while he recovers.

Nobody ever wants to see an incident like this happen on the baseball field. However, this is already the third time this year that it’s happened to an MLB player. Justin Turner of the Boston Red Sox needed 16 stitches when he was hit in the face during spring training. Then, Josh Smith of the Texas Rangers was hospitalized after being hit in the face by a pitch.

In all three cases, these players were not wearing helmet extensions, designed to protect the face.

MLB Umpire in the Hospital After Being Hit in the Head

Larry Vanover was the second base umpire during a game between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees. However, he had to leave the game and was hospitalized after an errant relay throw hit him in the head.

According to a report, Vanover had to be transported to the Cleveland Clinic. There, he was examined for a concussion and other potential injuries. He was hospitalized overnight with no indication of when he is going to be replaced.

Yikes.



Scary situation here as a relay throw home drills field umpire Larry Vanover in the head.



pic.twitter.com/hblW0nixRq — Ben Verlander (@BenVerlander) April 12, 2023

At 67-years-old, it’s worth being cautious with Vanover’s health and MLB doctors are going to need to clear him before he can return to action.

“That was scary,” home plate umpire Chris Guccione said, according to ESPN. “Very hard to focus after that, after you see a colleague get hit.”