Ticket sales for baseball teams can be an awkward topic. Many teams struggle to get fans through the gates for numerous reasons. Many games are on weekdays, it can be expensive, and the season is so long that fans don’t feel bad missing them. However, the Minnesota Twins think they might have a solution.

In essence, the Twins are going to be experimenting with a “name your own price” system for tickets. According to The Athletic, Minnesota is going to team up with a startup called TicketRev to make this happen.

“For whichever event or events you select, you will see a suggested range,” Jason Shatsky. founder of TicketRev explained.

“There’s essentially a horizontal slider in orange. A portion of it is green, that’s where we suggest placing your offer — the closer to the green, the better chance that it’s accepted. We find that a lot of people will go just below the green in hopes of catching a deal. But as we know, prices often drop closer to an event. And so our technology will automatically purchase when it hits a certain price point and your request.”

Notably, TicketRev can’t guarantee its rates because it doesn’t have its own inventory of tickets at this point. Instead, it looks for a match at that price on the secondary market.

For small-market teams like the Minnesota Twins, this should help sell surplus tickets and bring fans into games at a lower price.

“I am honestly, and I don’t know why we haven’t thought of it,” Chris Iles, the Twins’ senior director of brand experience and innovation said. “But we’re really interested to see where it can go from there. Anything that we can do to make the ticket-buying process more fan-friendly is a step in the right direction.”

Oakland Fans Plan a Reverse Boycott

Times have been tough for the Oakland A’s. The team is struggling, fan attendance is worse than a lot of Triple-A teams, and they desperately need a new stadium. At this point, the Oakland Coliseum is so bad that a possum took over the visiting broadcast booth.

With rumors that the team might follow the Raiders’ example and leave Oakland, fans want to do something. So, fans are planning a reverse boycott to prove that the team’s real issue is ownership.

“The idea is to pack the Coli on a random weeknight showing MLB and the country that us fans are not the problem. Hope to see you there. Please share,” Stu Clary, an A’s fan, wrote.

June 13th against the Tampa Bay Rays is going to be the day that fans attempt this reverse boycott. So, it has time to gain traction before then.