Minor League Baseball fight: Coaches throw punches, set off bench-clearing brawl

A Minor League Baseball game briefly turned into a boxing match on Sunday. A hit-by-pitch situation sparked a big brawl during a weekend contest between the Tampa Tarpons and Clearwater Threshers in the Florida State League.

The fight started when Tarpons pitcher Alex Bustamante hit Threshers batter Erick Brito in the top of the third inning. Clearwater manager Marty Malloy was visibly upset with the situation and began sharing some “pleasantries” with the Tampa dugout.

Tampa pitching coach Gerardo Casadiego was standing at home plate when Malloy started walking towards the area. After more words were exchanged, Malloy threw a punch at Casadiego.

After that, all hell broke loose. Below is the footage from Sunday’s fight:

Malloy had already been ejected prior to throwing the punch. Several other players were tossed from the game as more punches were thrown and the brawl continued.

Because of the benches-clearing fight, the game was delayed for approximately 20 minutes. The Threshers went on to win the game 12-3.

The Threshers are an affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies while the Tarpons are part of the New York Yankees system.

Hall of Famer Jim Palmer Obliterates Umpire in Orioles-Tigers MLB Game

Umpiring at the MLB level can be an incredibly difficult task. We all understand that. But baseball officials — more than any other sport — seem to struggle with having a little too much pride.

Home plate umpire Vic Carapazza recently came under fire from Hall of Famer Jim Palmer in a game between the Orioles and Tigers. Palmer put the ump on blast after missing two calls and ejecting Ramon Urias for showing some emotion.

Below is the clip:

Jim Palmer slams home plate umpire Vic Carapazza for his calls and conduct.



"Just turn around. Go umpire. They didn't come to see you umpire, Vic. It's a bush league call right there. No reason to do that. You really kind of embarrass your profession when you do that." pic.twitter.com/xGEbmLEtKl — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 23, 2023

“Just turn around. Go umpire,” Palmer said during the broadcast. “They didn’t come to see you umpire, Vic. It’s a bush league call right there. No reason to do that. You really kind of embarrass your profession when you do that.

“There’s no reason when you miss two pitches in a row and he didn’t show you up, didn’t bounce his helmet, didn’t do anything, just was irritated that he got called out on two balls that were off the plate.”

We get that umpires don’t want to be embarrassed publicly. But Urias’ actions were far from egregious. These are the type of things that umpires need to let slide every once in a while.

As Palmer stated, fans didn’t buy tickets to watch guys umpire.