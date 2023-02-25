Minor League Baseball Team Refuses to Change Mascot Despite Controversy

Several pro sports teams changed their names in recent years after once having mascots relating to Native Americans peoples. The Washington “Redskins” and Cleveland “Indians” are two major franchises that decided to do away with what were deemed inappropriate mascots in the last few years. However, one minor league baseball team has gone the opposite way. The Indianapolis Indians, an affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, instead have partnered with a local tribe. They want to find a way to use the mascot and team nickname as a way to honor local Indians rather than showcase a disrespectful image.

The Indianapolis Indians recently announced a partnership with the Miami Nation of Indians of Indiana. A tribe based in Peru, IN. Here was the announcement:

“We are pleased to work with the Miami Nation of Indians of Indiana to help educate our fans about the rich history and culture of its tribe,” said Bruce Schumacher — Indianapolis Indians Chairman and CEO. He then added: “We look forward to using our platform to educate our fans by acknowledging, uplifting and honoring those upon whose ancestral lands Victory Field is built. We are excited to highlight the Miami Nation and influence of Native American people throughout our state.”

In a joint statement, Brian Buchanan, Chief of the Miami Nation of Indians of Indiana, added:

“We are grateful to the Indianapolis Indians for the opportunity to share our story with Hoosiers throughout central Indiana.”

Miami Indians fight for their right

Now, their story is a fascinating one. The Miami Nation of Indians of Indiana are currently “the only continuously functioning, treaty-recognized tribe in the country that is not considered a tribe by the federal government,” Per Gerry Dick.

The reason being that the tribe had its federal recognition stripped from them during a wrongful application of the Dawes Act back in 1897, where future Supreme Court Justice Willis Van Devanter, the Assistant Attorney General of Indiana at the time, incorrectly ruled the Miami Indians as U.S. citizens and not a tribe, thus eliminating their ability to be federally recognized.

125 years later, the Miami still function as one of the 100 biggest tribes in the country. But they are severely limited financially because they’re not eligible for the federal benefits which every other treaty-recognized tribe receives. They’re in dire shape, according to KCP News:

“The Miami today operate on a barebones budget. Sustained largely by private donations and bingo nights held at the Tribal Complex in the old Peru High School building.”

The tribe’s website asks for donations for basic upkeep. “Since our Federal recognition was illegally taken from us in 1897 and has not been restored yet, we have to raise any funds our Tribe needs,” reads their site.

So, a partnership with the Indianapolis Indians is the perfect opportunity for this mis-treated Native American Tribe to raise awareness. Plus, the team plans to grant the Miami Indians the following:

Benefits of partnership for Miami Indians

“A land acknowledgement and recognition of Miami veterans during Native American Heritage Night at Victory Field. Along with support of the Miami scholarship program and fan educational opportunities.”

Sounds like a great partnership for both sides. An effort to make the mascot issue a positive for Native American Tribes rather than a hot-button debate. Hopefully the Miami can garner enough attention to get the federal government to reconsider their legitimacy.