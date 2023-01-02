Mississippi State Football Unveils Amazing Mike Leach Tribute Helmet for ReliaQuest Bowl

Today is the day Mississippi State does the tough task of playing their bowl game without late coach, Mike Leach. However, his mark will be all over the field. From the players to the coaches, and even the helmets the team plans to wear during the college football game.

Some special helmets are going to grace the field. With all of the tributes and stickers from other teams, you knew Mississippi State would do something big. The helmet reflects the legacy of Mike Leach with a pirate flag on the side and his initials under the Jolly Roger.

This helmet is fit for a pirate. Illinois is going to have to play against this team that you know will be fired up when they take the field.

The ReliaQuest Bowl will be an emotional moment for the Mississippi State Bulldogs. When they decided to play in this game, everyone knew how hard it would be from that standpoint.

Dating back to the 2015 season with Washington State, Mike Leach has yet to not qualify for the postseason. Bowl games mean a lot to these players, even if some fans don’t think they do.

This bowl game is going to mean a little bit more, though.

Mississippi State Ready For Bowl Game Without Mike Leach

As a pioneer of the Air Raid offense, Mike Leach left a major mark on college football. There is no doubt. He was able to lift teams like Kentucky as an offensive coordinator into national relevance. And that was just the beginning.

This entire bowl season has felt like a dedication to Mike Leach. You saw it on helmets, t-shirts from fellow coaches, and even in the formations that teams took on the field. Texas Tech, Washington State, Mississippi State – they all benefitted from having the Pirate at the helm.

This game is going to be impossibly difficult emotionally. Losing a coach like this is not something that happens often. Whatever happens, win or lose, coach Leach will be happy to know that he left such a lasting mark.

The Bulldogs take on the Fighting Illini at 12:00 p.m. EST today. Both teams enter the bowl game with an 8-4 record and will be looking to leave with a ninth win.