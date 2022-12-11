Mississippi State HC Mike Leach Hospitalized with ‘Personal Health Issue’

Mississippi State head football coach is in the hospital after suffering a “personal health issue” at his home on Sunday. The school’s athletic department released a statement on the situation.

Leach had to be transported to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, per the statement. The personal health issue the head coach suffered remains unknown at this time.

“That is the extent of information that MSU has available regarding Coach Leach’s condition, and the university will make no other comment at this time other than to say that the thoughts and prayers of the university are with Mike and Sharon and their family,” the school said.

Leach just completed his third season as the head coach at Mississippi State. The Bulldogs finished the year with an 8-4 record.

Mississippi State announced that defensive coordinator Zach Arnett will serve as the interim head coach of the Bulldogs until Leach returns. MSU plays the Illinois Fighting Illini (8-4) in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Jan. 2 in Tampa, Florida.

For decades, Mike Leach has been regarded as one of the most brilliant offensive minds in college football. His offensive ingenuity often allows his teams to outperform the talent level.

Leach enjoyed a ton of success while the head coach at Texas Tech (2000-09) and Washington State (2012-19).

In 10 seasons at Texas Tech, Leach’s teams posted an 84-43 record and appeared in a bowl game every season. The Red Raiders posted their best season in 2008, finishing with an 11-2 mark and making a trip to the Cotton Bowl.

Leach’s Washington State program took a little more time to get up and running, but the Cougars proved to be force in the Pac-12 from 2015-19. The team played in six postseason contests in eight years. The program’s best year under Leach came in 2018, when WSU went 11-2.

Leach concluded his third season at Mississippi State this season, taking over in 2020. The Bulldogs are 19-17 under Leach.