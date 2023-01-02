Mississippi State Honors Mike Leach on Opening Play in ReliaQuest Bowl: VIDEO

Mississippi State is honoring late head coach Mike Leach in a number of ways during the ReliaQuest Bowl. When the offense took the field for the first time on Monday, it had something special in mind.

The Bulldogs took an intentional delay of game penalty on the first play of the game. Out of respect, Illinois declined the penalty.

After the play clock expired, the Mississippi State cowbells rang out in full force to honor the late head coach, who died suddenly in December. Below is the clip:

Mississippi State took an intentional delay of game penalty in honor of Mike Leach ❤️ pic.twitter.com/kzeswBFunF — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) January 2, 2023

That’s just one way in which Mississippi State and the ReliaQuest Bowl honored Leach. The team also sported special pirate flag helmets and “Mike” was spelled out on the field at Raymond James Stadium.

Leach was the head coach at Mississippi State for three seasons. He also coached at Texas Tech and Washington State before taking the job with the Bulldogs ahead of the 2020 campaign.

Leach’s teams earned a bowl bid 19 times in 21 seasons.

Texas Tech Honors Mike Leach During TaxAct Texas Bowl

Another college football team honored late head coach Mike Leach during this bowl season. The place where Leach got his head coaching start — Texas Tech — had a special tribute, as well.

On their first offensive possession, the Red Raiders lined up in the “Air Raid” formation, which brought Leach and Texas Tech so much success. The team also took a delay of game penalty while lined up in the formation.

Ole Miss declined the five-yard penalty.

Leach was the head coach at Texas Tech from 2000-09. During his time in Lubbock, the Red Raiders owned an 84-43 record and appeared in 10 consecutive bowl games.

Texas Tech’s best season of the Leach era came in 2008, when he led the program to an 11-2 record and an appearance in the Cotton Bowl.