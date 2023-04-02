Taking a stroll down Lakeview Dr. is always the best way to cool down after getting ejected from a Mississippi State softball game. Especially when there’s baseball going on at the Dude simultaneously.

That’s exactly how MSU associate head softball coach Tyler Bratton chose to spend his Saturday after picking up a base and threw it following a home run that was called back. A two-run home run by the Bulldogs’ Chloe Malau’ulu was negated after umpires ruled that her teammate Macy Graf left the base early in the third inning. The shot would have tied the game against No. 11 Arkansas.

Shortly after his ejection, Bratton posted a video to social media showing that he migrated down the street from Nusz Park to Dudy Noble Field.

Normally don’t get to see Saturday afternoon games at the Dude but here we are 🤦🏻‍♂️. Let’s go boys!#hailstate pic.twitter.com/RJvnxnoSKP — Tyler Bratton, M.S. (@MrCoachTbratt) April 1, 2023

Primarily an outfielders coach, Malau’ulu is his star pupil. In 2021, he helped guide her as she led the SEC in outfield assists and ranked second in the conference in outfield putouts.

Arkansas would go on to win 11-0 in five innings. The loss dropped the Bulldogs to 23-12 on the season and 3-4 in SEC play. They have now lost four-straight conference games. MSU will look to avoid the series sweep when game three gets underway at 1 p.m. ET on SECN+. Bratton will be coaching the bases as usual against the Razorbacks on Sunday.

Next up for the Bulldogs is a three-game weekend road trip against Texas A&M beginning on Saturday.

More on Tyler Bratton

Bratton is in the midst of his 10th season with the Mississippi State softball team and his first as associate head coach after being promoted in July of 2022. His job is to work primarily with the outfielders. His job also includes handling MSU defensive and baserunning strategies while also directing the offense from third-base.

Bratton has been calling signals on first and third base since 2014. In that time his baserunners have achieved an 84.4 percent success rate on stolen base attempts (373-for-442). In 2020, his team went 29-for-32 (90.6 percent) on stolen base attempts. Mississippi State’s Candace Denis ranked fourth in the SEC in stolen bases that year. She was a perfect 12-for-12 on her attempts.

He is a graduate of Mississippi State University, where he earned his degree in secondary education in 2007. In 2009, completed his MSU graduate degree studies in sports administration. His wife, Lauren, serves as the tennis program’s director of operations.