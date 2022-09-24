Missouri OT Zeke Powell Exits Auburn Game After Scary Helmet-to-Helmet Hit: WATCH

Missouri offensive tackle Zeke Powell exited Saturday’s game against Auburn in the first quarter after a scary helmet to helmet collision.

Powell, the graduate student, took the full force of Auburn senior edge rusher Derick Hall’s helmet after Hall intercepted a Brady Cook pass. He was attempting to force Hall out of bounds when the two met for a head-on collision.

For those who complain about the ‘targeting rule’, here is Exhibit A of why it exists.



Thank goodness Zeke Powell is up. pic.twitter.com/HNOXCIUZgD — David Schultz (@Schultzycast) September 24, 2022

Powell was helped off the field by trainers and taken to the locker room. Graduate student Connor Wood has replaced Powell at right tackle.

Fans inside Jordan-Hare Stadium and watching at home expressed their immediate concern for Powell on social media.

I couldn't watch the replay of the Missouri offensive lineman making a tackle after an Aubrun INT. I saw it live and cringed. I hope Zeke Powell is okay. — Karl Schoening (@KSMedia13) September 24, 2022

Powell is in his third season with the Tigers after transferring over from Coffeyville Community College (Kansas). He played in nine games in 2020, starting seven and logging 550 snaps at left tackle. Powell featured in five games in 2021 playing along the offensive line.

This story is developing…