Missouri State Baseball Team Dealt Disgusting Hotel Stay in Stillwater for NCAA Regional

The Missouri State baseball team earned an NCAA Regional berth for the first time since 2018. Their reward? A disgusting hotel stay in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

Upon arriving at the Microtel Inn & Suites, Bears pitcher Trey Ziegenbein and his teammates saw some unpleasant scenes. Ziegenbein tweeted a thread of photos from the team’s rooms, which included many things you definitely do not want to see in your hotel.

The “highlights” included a stained mattress, fake eyelashes, bed bugs, an abandoned baby bottle, blood stains and “mysterious undergarments.”

According to Missouri’s Springfield News-Leader, half of the team was moved next door to where the Grand Canyon team is staying. Unfortunately for the other half, they had to stay at the Microtel Inn & Suites due to a lack of room availability at the other hotel.

On Google, the Microtel Inn & Suites has a 3.4-star rating on 300 reviews. Through a quick look on Maps, there are four other hotels in the adjacent area: The Hampton Inn & Suites (4.6-star rating), Best Western Plus (4.5), Home2 Suites (4.4) or Fairfield Inn & Suites (3.9).

According to the 2021-22 NCAA Division I Baseball Host Operations Manual, the tournament manager is responsible for making housing arrangements for each team and all hotels should be of equal quality. It notes that the visiting teams are responsible for confirming the final arrangements.

Cowboys Seek Revenge for 2017 Regional

The Bears are grouped with Arkansas, Grand Canyon and host Oklahoma State in the 2022 Stillwater Regional. Three of the teams are familiar with each other from the 2017 Fayetteville Regional. Missouri State started that weekend with a win over the Cowboys in the first game. The Bears then took two out of the next three from the host Razorbacks to advance to Super Regionals.

Was Oklahoma State trying to gain an advantage over their opponent, or is it just a case of bad hotel management? Unfortunately – for the sake of more interesting headlines – you would have to assume the latter.

Missouri State’s first game of the weekend is Friday, June 3 against the host Cowboys.