Mitchell Trubisky Speaks Out About Chants From Ticked-Off Pittsburgh Steelers Fans

It was evident to nearly every Pittsburgh Steelers fan that Kenny Pickett outplayed Mitchell Trubisky during the 2022 NFL preseason.

And yet, it did not matter. Trubisky entered the season as QB1 and never relinquished it. But after just two regular season games in which the Steelers’ offense has scored 30 points, fans are already calling for Pickett. A loud “Kenny” chant cascaded from the top down of Acrisure Stadium during the Steelers’ 17-14 loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday.

Asked about the chants after the game, Trubisky said he was unbothered.

“It is what it is,” Trubisky said, via NFL.com. “You just block it out and play football.”

New England’s defense under head coach Bill Belichick is always going to be a stingy bunch. This much we know. And they were again against Pittsburgh, who was overmatched on offense. The Steelers mustered up 243 yards and one score. Trubisky completed 21-of-33 passes for 168 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Those numbers, as generic as they sound, are a bit inflated.

On passes that traveled 10-plus air yards or more, Trubisky completed 5-of-12 passes for 74 yards and the lone interception. Combine that with the offensive line failing to generate many open holes for Najee Harris, and you see why there’s trouble on the offensive front in Pittsburgh.

“We can be better at everything,” Trubisky said. “I can be better with decision making. We had some missed opportunities with missed throws. We had a couple where we weren’t on the same page. Bottom line, we’ve got to score more points.”

The Pressure is on Mitchell Trubisky to Hold Off Kenny Pickett

The frustration is felt beyond Trubisky, extending to his receiving corps as well. The offense bowed out with a pair of three-and-outs, leading to a short outburst on the field from Diontae Johnson. Johnson said after the game that he felt he was open, but didn’t get the ball much late in the game. Johnson paced the Steelers with 10 targets, reeling in six for 57 yards and a score.

The Steelers offense closed the game with a pair of 3 and outs, and Diontae Johnson expressed frustration on the field after one of them pic.twitter.com/PRI3Mk8pEY — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) September 18, 2022

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin commented on the offensive woes, saying in the end, they didn’t make enough plays.

“I thought those were the critical weighty things where they were able to control the game, particularly in the fourth quarter as we were trying to regain control of it,” Tomlin said. “They got propped up by those plays and we didn’t do what was required. We didn’t make the significant chunks or move the ball enough on offense. At the end we didn’t get the necessary stop on defense.”