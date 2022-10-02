mizzou-kicker-harrison-mevis-sends-college-football-fans-into-a-frenzy-with-incredible-fg-celebration

The Missouri Tigers lost a tight contest against the #1-ranked defending National Champion Georgia Bulldogs.

One of the key ingredients for their success this week was kicker Harrison Mevis, who was sensational in this contest. He went 5/5 on field goals, hitting one long one from 56 yards out. He also went 1/1 on extra points.

Mevis’ celebration, captured by CBS Sports and shared to Twitter, set the college football world ablaze.

“IT’S HARRISON MEVIS’ WORLD AND WE’RE JUST LIVING IN IT,” CBS Sports captioned the video of Mevis’ celebration.

ITS HARRISON MEVIS' WORLD AND WE'RE JUST LIVING IN IT



(SEC Network) pic.twitter.com/yyqrq9Isuh — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 2, 2022

Plenty of users reacted to the kicker’s hilarious celebration, where he casually struts his arms and walks toward the sideline. Then, he turns back around to celebrate with his teammates.

“Buying his jersey,” one user wrote.

“THICC KICC DONT MISS! ABSOLUTE UNIT,” another said. One person responded, reminding that user that he missed a potential game-winner last week, ultimately costing Mizzou the victory.

“Unless he’s playing auburn,” that user responded. However, another fan chimed in, writing: “Don’t care. Beating Georgia.” Unfortunately for Mizzou fans, the good times in Columbia were short-lived.

“Last week we lived in it,” another user wrote.

Another user reposted a gif with the words across it reading: “I think I got my swagga back.”

However, those users would eventually be disappointed with the loss against the Bulldogs, who eventually sealed a 26-22 victory.

Georgia Bulldogs Survive Against Harrison Mevis and Missouri Tigers

The SEC East showdown became a field goal-kicking contest during the second and third quarters. Both defenses kept clamping down in the red zone. Georgia kicker Jack Podlesny and Missouri’s Harrison Mevis all were perfect, going 4-4 and 5-5 respectively.

The defending national champions kept at it, and the Tigers finally broke down in the fourth quarter. Georgia capped two long scoring drives with 1-yard touchdown runs. The victory marked UGA’s first comeback from a double-digit halftime deficit since the 2018 Rose Bowl. That game ended in double overtime.

Bennett started 10 of 25 through the air but then connected on 14 of his next 19 passes. He finished with 312 yards. Running backs Kenny McIntosh, Kendall Milton and Daijun Edwards did a lot of dirty work in churning out the close victory.

Georgia out-gained Mizzou 299-100 in the second half. They went on a 23-6 scoring run to end the game, starting with the final play of the first half.

Unfortunately for Missouri, they’ll have to move on after another heartbreaking loss. The week before, the Tigers lost on the road to Auburn in tragic fashion. During overtime, as running back Nathaniel Peat ran 19 yards for an apparent touchdown, he lost the ball as he was crossing the end zone. Auburn recovered the ball in the end zone, ending the game with a 17-14 score.