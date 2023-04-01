MLB Admits Wrong Call Was Made Against Mets Under New Rules

The 2023 MLB season got underway this week, and fans got their first regular-season look at the new rules. It didn’t take long for something to go wrong, though.

In Thursday’s season opener between the New York Mets and Miami Marlins, Mets slugger Pete Alonso was called for a timer violation for failing to get back to first base quickly enough. That meant a strike was called against hitter Jeff O’Neil, putting him down 0-2.

But a strike shouldn’t have been called, umpires told New York manager Buck Showalter.

Under the new pitch clock rules, pitchers have 15 seconds to get the pitch off and 20 seconds to do so if a runner is on base. Batters also have be “alert” with eight seconds on the timer. But in this case, a strike shouldn’t have been called against McNeil. Players will receive a warning if they’re taking too much time to get back to the base.

“When I refereed basketball, it’s called preventive officiating, where you go, ‘Hey, get out of the lane,’ instead of blowing the whistle,” Showalter said. “If they keep doing it you pop them.”

The call didn’t impact things too much, though. McNeil hit an RBI single as the Mets went on to win 2-1 over the Marlins on Opening Day.

MLB debuts pitch clock during first series of 2023 season

The pitch clock has been a hotly debated topic as spring training went on, and games actually ended as a result of violations. The purpose is to speed up games, which were running in excess of three hours. On Opening Day, games ran an average of 26 minutes shorter, according to The Athletic.

The Mets weren’t the only team to get called for a violation, though. Chicago Cubs pitcher Marcus Stroman became the first pitcher called for a violation while facing the Milwaukee Brewers, and Boston Red Sox star Rafael Devers became the first MLB player to ever strike out as a result of a violation.

The pitch clock isn’t the only new rule, though. Bases are three inches bigger and — perhaps most notably — teams are no longer allowed to shift. In addition, pitches can only “disengage” from the rubber twice. That means they can only throw over to first base twice at most during each plate appearance. Finally, teams can’t let a position player pitch until they’re facing a 10-point deficit. That’s a change from the previous rule of six runs before a position player can take the mound.