MLB All-Star Under Police Investigation For Taking Swing at Fan In Stands Following Game

MLB is investigating an incident involving Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon during his team’s Opening Day matchup against the Oakland Athletics Thursday.

In a 12-second video posted on social media, Rendon is shown getting into a confrontation with a fan at Oakland Coliseum. Rendon accused the fan of calling him a “b—-,” and grabbed him by his shirt through the guardrails. Rendon then called the fan a “mother——” before taking a swipe at him. The strike didn’t land and Rendon made his way down the tunnel.

Anthony Rendon was on the verge of fighting a fan pic.twitter.com/6AYPvKjn4g — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) March 31, 2023

It’s currently unclear what led to the altercation. MLB, however, acknowledged what took place.

“We are aware of the video and we are now looking into the matter,” MLB said in a statement, via ESPN.

The Angels, meanwhile, said that Rendon will discuss the details before Saturday’s game against Oakland.

Rendon, 32, is in his 11th season in MLB and fourth with the Angels. His time in Anaheim has been rough-sledding, mired by injuries and lack of production. Rendon has suited up in just 158 games with the Angels, slashing .250/.358/.417 with 20 home runs and 89 RBIs.

Prior to signing a seven-year, $245 million deal after the 2019 season, Rendon spent seven seasons with the Washington Nationals. He took home two National League Silver Slugger awards and earned his first and only All-Star appearance in 2019. Rendon hit a career-high 34 home runs and drove in a league-leading 126 runs en route to leading Washington to its first World Series championship.

Anthony Rendon Looking for Bounce Back MLB Campaign

Prior to the start of the 2023 season, Angels general manager Perry Minasian made a bold claim about his pricy slugger.

“When healthy, Anthony Rendon is one of the best players in the game,” Minasian said. “There is nothing on a baseball field he can’t do. He is my pick for Comeback Player of the Year.”

With Rendon now healthy, the Angels are looking forward to seeing the return of his best.

“He hears the noise,” manager Phil Nevin said. “He certainly does. And he’s made reference to that to me. I know that he’s not out to prove people wrong. He doesn’t need to prove anything. He just wants to win. He’s been in this position before. And I know he’s pumped to get this thing started. He looks great. Watching him in the cage, watching him move around, he looks free. Really excited to see where that goes.”