MLB Attendance Finally Returning to Normal Following COVID-19 Restrictions

After nearly two full years of dealing with restrictions caused by the global COVID-19 pandemic, everyday life seems to be back to normal nowadays. It certainly took long enough, didn’t it? I tell you what, I never want to live that way again – ever.

With the return of normalcy, sports are back to their usual ways – especially from an attendance standpoint. Looking specifically at the MLB, ballparks are now packed full of baseball fans after two seasons of capacity restrictions. I don’t know about you Outsiders, but there’s nothing quite like attending an MLB game with fans spread through the stands.

In a recent story from The Baltimore Sun, it is shown that MLB crowds are approaching – and even surpassing – pre-pandemic numbers from 2019. While the MLB didn’t allow any fans to attend games in 2020 during the heart of the pandemic, ballparks then had restricted capacity for part of the 2021 campaign. Now, stadiums are back to full capacity – finally.

According to The Baltimore Sun, MLB attendance is currently 96.3% of what it was during the first month of the 2019 season – which is significantly strong. That stat alone just goes to show how much we Outsiders love baseball. I mean, it is America’s Pastime.

Baltimore Orioles Are Enjoying an Attendance Increase

As MLB stadiums all across the country are being filled with fans, the Baltimore Orioles are one of the teams that’s enjoying an increase in attendance.

According to The Balitmore Sun, the Orioles’ average attendance for home games at Oriole Park at Camden Yards this season has been 18,581. It’s a 14% increase from the 16,301 fans the ballpark averaged through the first 14 games of the 2019 season – and that’s exciting to see.

Although the Baltimore Orioles’ average is lower than the overall MLB average of 25,865, it’s still a positive increase for the team.