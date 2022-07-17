MLB Fans are Furious After FOX Used 9/11 Memorial for ‘Baseball Night in America’ Graphic

The graphics team at FOX is under major scrutiny this weekend because of its use of Baseball Night in America graphics, which were superimposed over the 9/11 Memorial reflecting pools. MLB fans across the country are talking about the network’s poor taste.

Saturday night, the Boston Red Sox played the New York Yankees in FOX’s Baseball Night in America primetime game. During one of the transitions of the contest, FOX superimposed the logos of both teams over the 9/11 Memorial reflective pools using an aerial shot.

Social media erupted after the image was posted. Several people bashed FOX for its “offensive” use of the graphics. Below are just some of the reactions from Twitter:

Can someone tell ⁦@FOXSports⁩ never to do this again? Beyond offensive. pic.twitter.com/Jf7D8DXLKf — Carol Eggers (@ceggersmidwest) July 17, 2022

The World Trade Center pool where the original Twin Towers once stood is the one place you never use to place TV/Sports teams graphics on. That is literally a gravesite for the thousands of victims whose bodies were never found after WTC collapse @FOXSports https://t.co/8ZfxY4vIvV — Shukri Wrights (@ShukriWrights) July 17, 2022

Hard to believe. @FOXSports owes the 9/11 community an apology. On air. For those who do not recognize this aerial image, it is Ground Zero of the 9/11 attacks. The logos are where the WTC Twin Towers used to be, now the sacred pools of the @Sept11Memorial. — 9/11 Day (@911day) July 17, 2022

The pools at Ground Zero memorialize those who lost their lives during the attacks on the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001. The names of the 2,977 victims who died are engraved on the bronze parapets surrounding the site.

According to the 9/11 Memorial & Museum website, both pools occupy an acre and are the largest man-made waterfalls in North America. This September marks the 21st anniversary of the horrific attacks on the United States.

No Immediate Statement or Apology from FOX

Despite the immediate backlash regarding the graphic, FOX did not immediately release a statement or an apology. As of Sunday morning, the network still had not commented.

Typically, networks are pretty quick to release a statement in this type of situation. Cleary, FOX did not take that approach to the criticism.

The blunder from FOX’s graphics team overshadowed the actual game between the Red Sox and Yankees Saturday night. New York defeated Boston 14-1 in the second of a three-game series. The Red Sox took the first game 5-4. Sunday, the two teams will meet in the final game of the series before heading into the All-Star break.

Will FOX eventually release a statement or apology? We’ll keep our eyes out to see if the network finally comments on the unpopular graphic.