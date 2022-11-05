MLB Fans Pumped for George Strait, Mattress Mack Kicking Off World Series Game 6

George Strait, the king of country music, also happens to be a fan of the Houston Astros. So he’s going to do his best to make sure his favorite team wins tonight’s World Series game.

The Astros invited Strait to be a featured guest for tonight’s pre-game ceremony. No, the Texan native isn’t going to throw out the first pitch. But, he gets to shout “Play Ball!” That’s akin to waving a flag and saying “start your engines” at the Indianapolis 500 or maybe flipping a coin before a major NFL playoff game. Meanwhile, beloved Houston billionaire Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale, will toss the ceremonial first pitch.

Houston is one win away from clinching its second World Series title in franchise history. The Astros split their two games at Minute Maid Park last weekend, then won two of three, including a combined no hitter, against the Phillies at Philadelphia. Here’s betting that Strait and McIngvale want some champagne in post-game, too.

The Astros have the home-field advantage. And they can invite dignitaries and famous Texans — like George Strait — to have a role in the pre-game festivities. Fans celebrated the Strait news.

Long-time Astros beat writer Brian McTaggart shared a snap shot of the country superstar in his Astros gear. He wrote “George Strait needs to wear this” Saturday. In another tweet, McTaggart wrote “If George Strait happens to bump into me tomorrow and wants to take a picture, it’s cool.”

George Strait needs to wear this tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/scwaeqC4R7 — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) November 4, 2022

Fan Warned Astros Not to Embarrass Themselves in Front of George Strait

A fan cautioned the Astros to up their game in the presence of country music greatness. “Y’all better not embarrass us in front of George Strait tonight Astros.”

Other fans were reworking their choice of outfits for tonight’s game. “Can’t have the “King of Country Music” come to your house and not show him respect.”

Can’t have the “King of Country Music” come to your house and not show him respect. @GeorgeStrait #Sarge pic.twitter.com/cLIw94o12H — #SARGE (@BigSargeSportz) November 5, 2022

Other fans were cautioning Fox Sports to “blab” over pre-game ceremonies. Mattress Mack will throw out the first pitch. Like Strait, he’s a beloved figure in Houston. You might have read about the verbal skirmish he had with some Philly fans. It inspired a ton of Mattress Mack gangsta’ memes.

Another wrote how fitting it was to see the two Texas legends on hand as a team from the Lone Star State goes for baseball’s greatest prize.

“I have said and firmly believe that George Strait is the king of Texas and Mattress Mack is the king of Houston. With one saying “play ball” and one throwing out the first pitch, only good things can happen tonight.”

Jim McIngvale, also known as “Mattress Mack,” is a Houston Astros super fan. (Bob Levey/Getty Images)

By the way, it should be quite loud throughout the game, with the cheers starting early. Major League Baseball decided to close the roof tonight at Minute Maid Park. The weather is perfect, Saturday, but it will be chilly. So as the king of country will say, let’s play ball.