MLB Fans Roast the Milwaukee Brewers for Having Opening Day Flyover With Stadium Roof Closed

Part of the excitement about MLB Opening Day is the theatrics that come with it. The Milwaukee Brewers had a flyover as part of their pregame show to help ring in the new season.

There was just one small problem, though. The roof at American Family Field was closed.

CBS 58 photojournalist Aaron Frye was on site when the flyover took place. He was located in the parking lot, meaning he had a clear shot to watch it happen. But for the fans inside the stadium, they didn’t get to see it.

Naturally, fans took to social media to respond to the mistake, and they did not disappoint.

The Brewers had a better day than the roof operators, though. They cruised past the New York Mets 10-0 thanks in large part to a seven-run fifth inning capped by a grand slam from Brice Turang. The series continues Tuesday in Milwaukee.

MLB debuts new rules during first week of regular season — and umpires have had hiccups

MLB has debuted multiple new rules for this season, none more impactful than the pitch clock. Pitchers have 15 seconds to throw the pitch and 20 seconds if there’s a runner on base. Batters have to be “alert” and ready to go by the 8-second mark, and a violation results in a strike.

Apparently, umpires thought it also applied to baserunners.

In the Mets’ season opener, Pete Alonso was called for a timer violation for failing to get back to first base quickly enough. That meant a strike was called against hitter Jeff O’Neil, putting him down 0-2. However, umpires later told manager Buck Showalter a strike shouldn’t have been called.

Baserunners are supposed to receive a warning if they take too long going back to a base.

“When I refereed basketball, it’s called preventive officiating, where you go, ‘Hey, get out of the lane,’ instead of blowing the whistle,” Showalter said. “If they keep doing it you pop them.”

The call didn’t impact things too much, though. McNeil hit an RBI single as the Mets went on to win 2-1 over the Marlins.

In addition to the pitch clock, bases are three inches bigger and teams are no longer allowed to shift. Pitchers also can only “disengage” from the rubber twice. That means they can only throw over to first base twice at most during each plate appearance. Finally, teams can’t let a position player pitch until they’re facing an eight-run deficit or a 10-run lead. That’s a change from the previous rule of six runs before a position player can take the mound.