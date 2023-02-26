MLB Investigating Bizarre Incident Between Umpire and St. Louis Cardinals Manager Oliver Marmol

Just three days into MLB‘s spring training, we’ve got some drama. Over the weekend, St. Louis Cardinals manager Carlos Marmol and umpire C.B. Bucknor seemed to create a bit of a stir across the league.

According to ESPN’s Buster Olney, as Marmol and Washington Nationals manager Davey Martinez exchanged lineup cards at home plate, the Cardinals manager reached out to shake Bucknor’s hand. The umpire refused to reciprocate.

Now, the MLB is reviewing the situation that unfolded. Needless to say, Marmol was not happy with Bucknor’s refusal to accept the handshake.

Filed to the ESPN news desk: MLB is reviewing what occurred between umpire C.B. Bucknor and Cardinals Manager Oliver Marmol. Marmol told reporters after Saturday's game that Bucknor would not shake his hand during the exchange of lineup cards before the game. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) February 26, 2023

“I went into that game pretty certain of my thoughts on him as an umpire,” Marmol said, per Sports Illustrated. “They weren’t very good and it shows his lack of class as a man. I chose my words wisely. I just don’t think he’s good at his job and it showed his lack of class as a man.

“It’s not an olive branch. It’s just respect. You can have disagreements. You still go to home plate. Any time I get thrown out of a game, I will go to home plate the next day for that very purpose. It’s unfortunate. I went out to home to shake his hand. He didn’t want to. He has zero class.”

Tell us how you really feel, Oliver.

Why the Beef Between Oliver Marmol and C.B. Bucknor?

While it’s never easy to pinpoint a specific reason why a manager and umpire don’t get along, you can go back to last August to identify the rift between Oliver Marmol and C.B. Bucknor.

Marmol and Bucknor got into a heated exchange during a Cardinals-Diamondbacks game last season. Marmol was ejected, but had a few choice words for the umpire before leaving.

Diamondbacks broadcast calls CB Bucknor ejecting Oliver Marmol #stlcards pic.twitter.com/FGSsfXxU0d — VHS (@VanHicklestein) August 21, 2022

While Marmol was ready to move on from last August’s beef — at least for the good of the game — it seems Bucknor still holds a grudge.