MLB Legend, Gaylord Perry, Dead at 84

Gaylord Perry, an MLB legend and winner of two Cy Young Awards during his career, has died. He was 84. According to a report from TMZ Sports, Perry died of natural causes at his home in South Carolina.

Perry enjoyed a long career in the MLB, playing for 21 seasons. He got his start in 1962 with the San Francisco Giants, where he played through 1971. He played for eight other organizations over the course of his career.

After learning of Perry’s passing, another MLB legend, Fergie Jenkins, released a statement.

“Saddened to get the call that Gaylor Perry passed away this morning,” Jenkins wrote on Twitter. “A great friend and a great teammate. My thoughts go out to the Perry family. We’ll miss you Gaylord.”

Perry and Jenkins played together as members of the Texas Rangers.

In 1991, Perry was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame. The pitcher registered 314 career victories with 3,534 strikeouts and an era of 3.11.

Gaylord Perry’s Legendary MLB Career

Not only did Perry enjoy a long career in baseball, the pitcher experienced an incredible amount of success during his time on the mound. He earned All-Star honors five times, won a pair of Cy Young Awards and was a three-time MLB wins leader.

Part of Perry’s success came from his patented spitball — now outlawed in baseball. In 1968, as a member of the San Francisco Giants, he pitched a no-hitter.

Perry has been honored by two organizations that he played with during his career. His No. 36 has been retired by the Giants and he’s also a member of the team’s Wall of Fame. The Cleveland Guardians also inducted Perry into their Hall of Fame.