MLB Legend John Smoltz Hopes To Play Pro Golf on PGA Tour Champions After Hip Surgery

John Smoltz doesn’t sound like he’s ready to close the book on his athletic career. The former Atlanta Braves pitcher has aspirations of playing on the PGA Tour Champions — the senior tour — after recovering from hip surgery.

Smoltz is regarded as one of the top non-professional golfers out there, and could easily carve out a spot on the Champions if he continues to excel following the surgery. When he first made an attempt to join the professional golf world, injury hindered his game.

“I’ve got a new hip, I’ve got one more hip to do, and then after that,” Smoltz told TMZ Sports. “I want to see what my competitive juices take me to.”

Smoltz, 55, qualifies for the PGA Tour Champions, which requires its members to be 50 years or older. And if he does earn a spot on the circuit, he plans to win some events. He’s not just doing this for leisure.

“As long as they’re going to keep score and they’re going to have a scoreboard, I want to be on the leaderboard,” he said.

Smoltz retired from the MLB over a decade ago. He played his final season in 2009 between the Boston Red Sox and St. Louis Cardinals. He spent a majority of his career with the Atlanta Braves.

During his playing days, Smoltz earned eight All-Star votes and won a World Series ring in 1995. He posted a career 213-155 record with 3084 strikeouts and 154 saves.

Smoltz received induction into the World Baseball Hall of Fame in 2015.

Tiger Woods Gives John Smoltz Vote of Confidence

You know a good sign that you might be pretty good at golf? When PGA Tour superstar and 15-time major champion Tiger Woods gives you a vote of confidence. And the golf legend has a lot of respect for Smoltz’s game on the course.

In a quick video, Woods was asked about the best non-professional golfers he’s played with. Smoltz and former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo surfaced immediately.

“It’s either Smoltz or Romo,” Woods said. “They both can play golf really well.”

Who’s the best celebrity golfer Tiger has ever played against? 👀#CapitalOnesTheMatch goes down Dec. 10 on TNT 🍿 pic.twitter.com/59x922uIJS — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 7, 2022

When asked about the best celebrity foursome he’s played with Woods mentioned Smoltz’s name again.

“Smoltz (Tom) Glavine and (Greg) Maddux. They were all pitching with the Braves,” Woods said. “That was epic. I shot a 62 or 63 and lost money.”

So, it sounds like Smoltz might have a legitimate shot at making the PGA Tour Champions following surgery. Only time will tell.