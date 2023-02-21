MLB Minor Leaguer Makes History, Sends Warning to Homophobic People

Chicago White Sox minor league outfielder Anderson Comás took to Instagram Sunday to announce he is gay.

Comás, 23, added a disclaimer in his post to anyone reading the post who may be “homophobic.”

“Disclaimer: if you’re homophobic this post is maybe not for you or mabye [sic] yes so you can see we all matters [sic] and we all are the same…,” Comas wrote, via the White Sox on Twitter. “This may be my most personal thing I ever share and it’s that I’m proudly and happily part of the LGTBQ+ [sic] community.

“I’m also a human with a great soul, I’m respectful, I’m a lover, I love my family and friends and that’s what really matters, I enjoy my work a lot, being a professional baseball player is the best thing that happened to me so I just wanna say something to those people that says that gay people can not be someone in this life, well look at me I’m Gay and I’m a professional athlete so that didn’t stopped [sic] me to make my dreams come true, I’m doing this cause I wanna be an inspiration for those like me out there fitting for their dreams, please don’t listen to those stupid things that people say about us, fight for your dreams, believe in yourself and go for it.”

Comás is the second player associated with MLB to come out as gay. San Francisco Giants minor league pitcher Solomon Gates previously came out as gay last year. The White Sox showed support for Comás, captioning their post “We are all so proud of you, Anderson!”

White Sox, MLB Stand By Anderson Comás

White Sox assistant general manager Chris Getz released a statement on Comás coming out as gay.

“Anderson first shared his news with us last year,” Getz said. “And I was very pleased that he was comfortable sharing with us in player development. I also was happy at the reaction across the organization, which as you would expect was to support, help and congratulate a teammate. With his social media post today, we all are so proud of Anderson. And that he is comfortable sharing such an important personal part of his life so openly.”