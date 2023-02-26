MLB Officially Debuts Controversial New Pitch Clock, and Fans Have Thoughts

The pitch clock made its debut during the first games of MLB Spring Training this week to mixed reviews.

Introduced ahead of the 2023 season to improve pace of play, pitchers have 15 seconds with nobody on and 20 seconds if there is a baserunner to begin their delivery before the clock expires. Based on the beginning of the San Diego Padres-Seattle Mariners game Friday, some fans are pleased with the change.

“He had no problem finding a comfortable pace inside the time limit,” one fan wrote on Twitter. “This is great for growing the game.”

Others, well…weren’t as receiving to the change. Traditionalists argue the league is aiming to grow its audience to a fanbase which doesn’t exist.

“This is so anxiety inducing,” another fan wrote. “Wtf man. Leave baseball alone for those who love it as is. Heads who didn’t like it before this shit aren’t gonna magically go damn I love this sport now. “Baseball is timeless” has been ruined. It’s actually criminal and unamerican af. Makes me sad.”

One fan argued by speeding the game up, the overall experience of attending an MLB game gets lost.

“Call me crazy but if I’m going to pay these stupid ticket prices I’d rather sit for 3 hours and enjoy 10 $25 beers than pay to see a game where I’ll miss 4 innings if I want to get up and take a piss,” the fan tweeted.

New MLB Pitch Clock Plays a Role in Outcome of Game

The first instance of the pitch clock affecting a game occurred during the Atlanta Braves-Boston Red Sox game Saturday. With two outs and the bases loaded with the two teams knotted up at six, Braves shortstop Cal Conley drew what he thought was a game-winning walk. But as Conley took a few steps towards first, umpire John Libka jumped out from behind the plate and rung up Conley for strike three.

Conley wasn’t set in the box as the clock wound under eight seconds. As a result, an automatic strike was enforced. The game finished in a 6-6 tie, leading to boos from the crowd at CoolToday Park in North Port, Florida.