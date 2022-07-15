Home Run Derby Bracket Revealed for MLB’s All-Star Week

Are y’all ready to see some dingers? The MLB‘s All-Star Week is quickly approaching and that means the Home Run Derby is just around the corner.

On Thursday, the MLB released the bracket for this year’s Home Run Derby. It will provide fans with some interesting matchups featuring some of the game’s best hitters. It’s sure to be entertaining.

THE HOME RUN DERBY BRACKET IS HERE 🤩



Who's your pick to win? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/IpqpZ6WpCs — ESPN (@espn) July 14, 2022

Here’s a look at the participants and the bracket for this year’s Home Run Derby, scheduled for Monday, July 18 at 7 p.m. CT:

Kyle Schwarber (Philadelphia Phillies) vs. Albert Pujols (St. Louis Cardinals)

Juan Soto (Washington Nationals) vs. Jose Ramirez (Cleveland Guardians)

Pete Alonso (New York Mets) vs. Ronald Acuna Jr. (Atlanta Braves)

Corey Seager (Texas Rangers) vs. Julio Rodriguez (Seattle Mariners)

This year’s All-Star events are taking place at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

Albert Pujols Draws Plenty of Attention to the Home Run Derby

When the MLB revealed St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols will be participating in the Home Run Derby, social media erupted. The 42-year-old is the oldest to participate in the event and fans had some … thoughts.

Several MLB fans reacted to the news by posting memes and jokes to social media. Most pointed to Pujols’ age, as he’ll be battling some of the game’s best young talent in this year’s event.

Here are just a few of the takes from social media:

The oldest HR Derby participants were 39-year-olds Barry Bonds and Rafael Palmeiro in 2004, with Bonds technically oldest by yrs-days age



42-year-old Albert Pujols, whose name has been reported, would be by far the oldest — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) July 12, 2022

Albert Pujols hitting a buzzer beater homer vs Pete Alonso pic.twitter.com/TQak2gWZn8 — Maddux (@CubsHateMe) July 12, 2022

Albert Pujols pulling up to the HR Derby pic.twitter.com/zjiJdITru5 — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) July 12, 2022

Pujols numbers are … not great this year. The former MLB superstar is batting just .215 on the season with six home runs. But because of his name — and his age — he’ll certainly bring a level of intrigue to the Home Run Derby.

Who knows, perhaps Pujols can put together a big performance out in Los Angeles and surprise some people. It would certainly be fun to see him hitting baseballs with some power again.