MLB Rookie Hits Walk-Off HR And Calls Out Wife, She Responds By Roasting Him

For an MLB rookie, hitting a walk-off home run in April is like a dream come true. That’s exactly what happened to Garrett Mitchell of the Milwaukee Brewers when he hit a solo shot to beat the New York Mets.

After the game, Mitchell decided to joke that the Brewers usually win when his wife skips the game.

“When my wife doesn’t show up to the games, usually something good happens,” Garrett Mitchell said. “She’s not here, so might as well do something fun.”

"When my wife doesn't show up to the games, usually something good happens. … She's not here, so might as well do something fun." @SophiaMinnaert met with #Brewers rookie @GarretMitchell5 after his first career walk-off home run against the Mets. #ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/zac4xFCQkL — Bally Sports Wisconsin (@BallySportWI) April 5, 2023

That quote was tweeted out by the Bally Sports Wisconsin Twitter account. This was, of course, how the MLB rookie’s wife saw the quote. She didn’t take it lying down, joking that Mitchell is all talk when she’s not around.

“You won’t say it to my face tho,” Haley Cruse Mitchell tweeted.

You won’t say it to my face tho https://t.co/srI9EflJ3L — Haley Cruse Mitchell (@haley_crusee) April 5, 2023

And, with that, it would appear that Mitchell is going from partying in an MLB clubhouse to sleeping in the doghouse at home.

It’s also worth pointing out that Garrett Mitchell isn’t the only athlete in the family. Haley Cruse Mitchell is a professional softball player for the USSSA Pride and is an Oregon alum. So, it’s safe to say that there is plenty of healthy competition between the two.

The two have been married since 2021.

MLB Beer Sales are Taking a Hit

For some time now, MLB has been concerned about the pace of play in the sport. This offseason, the league did its best to address this by adding a pitch clock. This is exactly what it sounds like and without getting into too much detail, it means that pitchers only have so much time in between pitches and can only disengage with the batter so many times in an at-bat.

To this point, the move has proven to be effective and baseball games are moving along much quicker than they had before. However, this has had an unexpected consequence on MLB games — beer sales are being negatively affected.

It’s simple math, really. There is less time to drink beer, so people are buying less beer. That’s a big loss to MLB vendors.

Because of this, the aptly named Brewers have adjusted. The Brew Crew are now experimenting with selling beer through the eighth inning, rather than through the seventh inning, to increase sales again while still giving time for fans to drink before the game ends and they go home.

“This is [reflective] of the fact that the games are shorter,” president of business operations Rick Schlesinger said. “From a time perspective, we’re probably looking at selling beer for the same amount of time by extending to the eighth inning that we did last year through the seventh.”