MLB Star Kiké Hernandez Gets Gifted Season Supply of Dude Wipes After Embarrassing Admission

Kiké Hernandez is a key player on the Boston Red Sox. However, he isn’t perfect and admitted as much on the team’s Twitter account. During the 2020 postseason, while playing for the Los Angeles Dodgers, the MLB star let a fart slip out that turned out to be more than that.

It worked out for Hernandez, though, who was gifted a season’s supply of Dude Wipes after admitting that he had an accident during a playoff game.

Hernandez posted the generous gift on Twitter.

Thanks to the guys @DUDEwipes I’m prepared for my next shart attack! Cuz 💩 happens!! pic.twitter.com/lwxOLQaGow — Enrique Hernández (@kikehndez) March 14, 2023

Hopefully, he doesn’t need to use these wipes for the same reason he did in 2020. At the same time, it’s probably good to have them around, just in case. Maybe it will just work out as a good endorsement deal for the time being.

Kiké Hernandez on His Accident

Justin Turner and Kiké Hernandez reunited this year with the Red Sox. They had previously played together with the Dodgers and while speaking together Hernandez opened up about the accident.

“[In the] 2020 playoffs, I had a tooth infection, so I was taking some antibiotics for my infection and one of the side effects was diarrhea. We got a big out in a big situation during the NLDS and I screamed ‘F yeah!’ — I was DH’ing and I thought I farted. I went out to lead off the inning, I struck out in three pitches. When I went in the dugout, I went straight to the bathroom and pulled my pants down… completely sharted,” he admitted.

Justin Turner cut in to ask him if he misjudged a fart. Hernandez corrected him, though, saying, “Uh no. What I’m saying is I sh-t my pants during a game. In the playoffs.”