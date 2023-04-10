On Saturday, the Philadelphia Phillies were trying to make up a two-run deficit in the 9th inning against the Cincinnati Reds. The rally started when one of the team’s stars, Nick Castellanos, drew a walk before Alec Bohm got him to third base.

There, Castellanos did his best to distract Reds pitcher Ian Gibaut. He danced up and down the third base line, making it halfway to home.

You can watch the moment here:

Castellanos dancing down the third base line was great 😂 pic.twitter.com/dLggzoPzkR — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) April 8, 2023

It definitely seems like Nick Castellanos was able to successfully distract Ian Gibaut. A right-handed pitcher, Gibaut was staring at him dance up and down the line, even waving to him. At one point, Gibaut even disengaged and ran at Castellanos.

Considering the new pace of play rules, Castellanos probably had even more of an effect on Gibaut. With runners on base, he only has 20 seconds to pitch. He is also limited in the number of times that he’s allowed to disengage. So, in a lot of ways, he had to do his best to ignore the dancing Castellanos.

The at-bat ended with Brandon Marsh driving in Nick Castellanos and Alec Bohm. Shortly after, Bryson Stott drove in Marsh to win the game. So, it’s hard to argue with Castellanos’ results.

The Reds got one back on the Phillies the next day, though, scoring three runs in the 9th inning to take the lead and beat Philadelphia.

Red Sox Fans are Rebelling Over Ketchup

At the MLB level, fans expect the best when they go to games. Still, fans who travel to Fenway Park know to expect a few things that won’t be incredibly comfortable. The seats, for instance, are old, having been designed for people living in 1912. That’s before you consider the pole blocking certain views.

At the same time, Red Sox fans weren’t expecting to run into issues over the ketchup at Fenway Park, but here we are.

To put the problem simply, it isn’t real ketchup. That’s because, since 2020, only gluten-free ketchup has been served at Fenway Park. That means there’s no sugar in the ketchup, with it being sweetened using fruits and vegetables.

“I saw there was a bin over there that said no sugar, they’re serving no sugar ketchup in the park,” one fan said.

A vendor even admitted, “Mustard or homemade hot sauce, that’s the way to go.”