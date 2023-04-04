MLB Umpire Gets Ruthlessly Booed for Popping Balloon on the Field, Immediately Blows Call

The New York Yankees’ opening day game featured the sort of brutality no man, woman or child should have to witness at a sporting event. In the bottom of the sixth inning with the Yanks up 3-0 over the San Francisco Giants, a balloon wandered onto the field and barreled towards home plate. Of course, the umpire, Laz Diaz, paused play to go and handle the situation, since you just can’t have a balloon floating around the field during live play.

Diaz sauntered over and wrangled the balloon, which incited cheers from the crowd. However, their allegiance turned quickly. After picking the balloon up, Diaz walked a few steps and then sank his paws into it and squeezed the balloon until it popped. The Yankees ball boy scampered over to help pick up the pieces while the fans serenaded Diaz with boos after his merciless act on the balloon.

Diaz was more than willing to play the villain role, though. After he strangled the balloon to its point of popping and received a round of boos, Diaz gave a throat slash gesture to the crowd as he marched back behind home plate — like he’s some gladiator who just defeated a mortal enemy.

At last, play was able to resume, where the New York batter had a 1-2 count with two outs. On the next pitch, San Fran’s pitcher placed a sinker just on the outside of the strike zone, but Laz Diaz went ahead and called it a strike, going straight into an emphatic mower-starter strikeout call to end the inning. Yankees fans were ready to storm the field and maul Laz Diaz after that turn of events.

Video of Umpire popping balloon

Take a look at the whole sequence right here:

Laz Diaz ruining the fun and making bad calls. Some things never change pic.twitter.com/OTmdXSVcVo — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) March 30, 2023

Balloon murder, graphic gestures and bad umpiring all in the span of a minute. Laz Diaz might never want to walk into a New York City bar without bodyguards ever again if he wants to avoid having his own throat slashed.

As for that game itself, the Yankees managed to cruise to victory by a 6-0 score despite the snafu at the end of the sixth inning. As per usual, the Yanks entered the year as one of the MLB favorites to win the title. We’ll see if they massively disappoint once again or make it back to the promised land.