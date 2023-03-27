MLB Umpire Goes on Power Trip, Bizarrely Ejects J.T. Realmuto for Seemingly No Reason

We haven’t reached the end of spring training yet and already MLB umpires are trying to steal the show. In Monday’s Phillies-Blue Jays game, Philadelphia catcher JT Realmuto got ejected because home plate umpire Randy Rosenberg went on a power trip.

In the middle of Monday afternoon’s game, Realmuto reached his glove back in an attempt to get a new ball from Rosenberg. Because of the umpire’s delay, Realmuto moved his mitt assuming Rosenberg would likely toss it to the mound.

The ball hit the ground and the two could’ve just laughed it off right? RIGHT?! Well, apparently, Rosenberg’s pride was a little hurt by the miscommunication. He then emphatically tossed Realmuto from the game.

Homeplate umpire Randy Rosenberg ejects JT Realmuto for this 🤨 pic.twitter.com/dkQtpU1bHt — Tim and Friends (@timandfriends) March 27, 2023

You can tell that Realmuto was stunned by the umpire’s decision. It was one of the more bizarre ejections you’ll witness during an MLB game.

It might be one thing if Realmuto intentionally tried to embarrass the umpire. But he wasn’t even looking in Rosenberg’s direction when he moved his glove. It could’ve just ended at that.

Umpires in baseball get criticized often for making games about themselves. Obviously, this won’t help their image. Especially because it happened during a spring training game.

Hopefully, we don’t see more of these petty ejections during the regular season. That stuff would get really old, really quick.

MLB’s Opening Day is Thursday, March 30 with games beginning at 1:05 p.m. ET. There are 15 games scheduled for the day.

College Baseball Coach Drinks Mountain Dew While Getting Ejected

Obviously, J.T. Realmuto didn’t watch the Austin Peay-Liberty series over the weekend. If he would have, he would have known to start drinking Mountain Dew straight from a liter bottle while getting ejected.

Yes, college baseball can provide some excitement, too.

Over the weekend, an umpire at the Austin Peay-Liberty game tossed two of the Governors’ players and the team’s head coach for throwing at a Flames hitter.

Nathan Keeter took the Governors yard early in the game and appeared to taunt the opposing dugout after stepping on home plate. Austin Peay’s players didn’t seem to appreciate that.

Later in the game, pitcher Peyton Jula threw a pitch over Keeter’s head. As a result, Jula, the catcher and head coach Roland Fanning all got tossed. As the umpire made his ruling, Fanning started taking swigs out of his giant Mountain Dew bottle.

Austin Peay's Head Coach Roland Fanning, pitcher and catcher all got ejected today after throwing at Liberty's Nathan Keeter after hitting a HR earlier in the game.



Fanning throwing back a Mountain Dew is hilarious 😂 pic.twitter.com/TV9H1UGh3O — 11Point7: The College Baseball Podcast 🎙 (@11point7) March 25, 2023

That might go down as one of the best ejection reactions in college baseball history.

So, next time Realmuto gets ejected, let’s make sure he’s got a Mountain Dew on hand. It will at least give us all a big laugh.