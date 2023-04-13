A scary sight took place on the field on Wednesday when a ball thrown across the field hit an MLB umpire in the head. The Yankees were at-bat with the Guardians pitching in the fifth inning. A ball hit deep into center field bounced off the wall with runners on first and second base. As the runners rounded third and went home, the cutoff man grabbed the relay throw and tried to whip it towards home plate.

The second base umpire, Larry Vanover, tried to duck out of the way and inadvertently moved into the throw’s path. The ball hit Vanover in the head and rolled nearly all the way to first base — leaving the players momentarily confused as the batter advanced to second while they picked up the ball and checked on the umpire.

2B umpire just got drilled in the middle of a play pic.twitter.com/p2jA3077Zp — Dillard Barnhart (@BarnHasSpoken2) April 12, 2023

MLB umpire hit by throw

Vanover picked up his glasses and hat that were scattered from the hit, collecting himself on the field. Medical professionals took the safe route though, sending the 67-year-old to Cleveland Clinic to be evaluated for a possible concussion.

“They’re doing a CAT scan. He’s got a pretty good-sized knot on his left side… above his ear,” umpire Chris Guccione said after the game about Vanover’s condition.

“They’re going to do a concussion test and it sounded like he was coherent and that he knew kind of what was going on. But he did have that glazed look on him. He’s going to be at the hospital for the rest of the night maybe. I’m glad he was able to walk, he was able to get to the hospital. That was scary. Very hard to focus after that after you see a colleague get hit. But they gave me updates, and I was like, ‘All right. He’s good. He’s in safe hands.’ So, we moved on.”