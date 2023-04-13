MLB Umpire Remains Hospitalized After Errant Throw Hit Him in Head

MLB umpire Larry Vanover remains in the hospital after an errant throw struck him in the head during Wednesday’s game between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees.

Vanover was hit in the fifth inning on an attempted relay throw from Guardians star Andrés Giménez. The umpire was standing between second base and the pitching mound when he was hit with the ball. It knocked him to the ground, and he exited the game.

Per ESPN, Vanover was transported to the Cleveland Clinic to be examined for a concussion and other potential injuries. He remained in the hospital overnight and there’s no word on when he’ll be released.

Yikes.



Scary situation here as a relay throw home drills field umpire Larry Vanover in the head.



pic.twitter.com/hblW0nixRq — Ben Verlander (@BenVerlander) April 12, 2023

Vanover had been scheduled to work in Cincinnati for a series between the Reds and Philadelphia Phillies. MLB doctors must clear the 67-year-old umpire before he can return to the diamond.

“That was scary,” said plate umpire Chris Guccione, per ESPN. “Very hard to focus after that, after you see a colleague get hit.”

Vanover first began umpiring at the MLB level in 1991. He’s umped two All-Star Games, three Division Series, three Championship Series and one World Series. He’s also been part of two World Baseball Classic crews, including 2023.

The veteran umpire has been part of more than 3,000 MLB games throughout the course of his career. We’re hoping for a speedy recovery and that Vanover can return to the field soon.

Home Plate Collision Results in Major Injury for MLB Star

It’s been a rough few days for injuries in the MLB. A few days before Larry Vanover was struck by an errant throw, Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Oneil Cruz suffered a fractured ankle that will cost him significant time.

Cruz was sliding into home plate in Pittsburgh’s series against the White Sox when he collided with Chicago catcher Seby Zavala. The violent crash resulted in a benches-clearing situation near home plate.

Zavala took exception to the way Cruz slid into home plate and turned around to say something to the injured shortstop. That didn’t sit well with Pittsburgh first baseman Carlos Santana. The two exchanged words and both benches emptied onto the field.

Benches cleared in Pittsburgh! pic.twitter.com/CBiJzLciX6 — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) April 9, 2023

“Cruz wasn’t trying to hit Zavala on purpose,” Santana told MLB.com. “It was a quick play. Everything was fast. I don’t like how (Zavala) screamed at (Cruz) when he got hurt. For me, I had to support my teammate.”

No punches were thrown during the scuffle.

But the collision did result in a significant injury to Cruz. He’s expected to miss four months after undergoing surgery to repair the fracture. It’s a tough blow for the Pirates early in the 2023 season.