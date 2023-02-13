MLB Umpire Threatens to Sue Wikipedia After Editors Reject Page Edits

Longtime MLB umpire Joe West has threatened to sue Wikipedia after the website’s editors rejected edits that he made to his own page.

Recently, a baseball subreddit found that Crewchief22 was attempting to make changes to West’s Wikipedia page. However, those changes weren’t being accepted by the site’s editors. In particular, the account wanted to edit events to make West look better.

Among those changes, West wanted to change the way his page recalled him shoving Joe Torre and other criticism of West. It’s known that these changes were being made by West because 22 was West’s number and how Crewchief22 interacted with the editors.

Wikipedia user Crewchief22 tried to make edits to Joe West's Wikipedia page. Those edits were rejected, because they "did not appear to be constructive." This was Crewchief22's response.

Joe West was never really liked by MLB fans and this won’t do anything to endear him to them now that he’s retired. In fact, it only reinforces most people’s biggest issue with him. West made games about himself and it seems like he’s still doing that.

Importantly, West threatened to sue Wikipedia over the editors preventing changes from being made to his page. This led to the profile CrewChief22 being locked from editing.

Former MLB Player Promotes Damar Hamlin Conspiracies

Unfortunately, the Damar Hamlin health scare led to conspiracies popping up. Those aren’t worth giving a lick of attention. However, former MLB player Aubrey Huff is playing into those theories.

Huff is used to controversy by now. Since his playing days ended, Huff has become one of the most, let’s say ‘controversial’ figures in the sports world. He’s become an anti-vaxxer and has pushed toxic opinions about masculinity.

His latest is the belief that Hamlin’s health scare had anything to do with being vaccinated. On top of that, he thinks the NFL is covering up his death or the severity of his illness.

There is no evidence or proof to back up Huff’s statements. There is no reputable research proving that vaccines can cause cardiac issues, while there is proof that COVID-19 can cause these exact kinds of issues long-term.