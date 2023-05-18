Aaron Judge has seemingly responded to the controversial moment during the first game of the series between the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays.

After recording his first hit during Wednesday’s series finale, Judge took his base and covered his eyes before the cameras panned off of him. On Monday, Judge sparked conversation after he glanced toward the Yankees dugout — something he doesn’t typically do — two pitches before hitting a home run.

Some have accused the reigning home run champion of cheating, but Judge seems to have found humor in the situation.

Aaron Judge is covering his eyes in his new hit celly pic.twitter.com/tzUoSzuVlX — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) May 17, 2023

Blue Jays broadcasters Dan Shulman and Buck Martinez questioned Judge’s apparent stare right before mashing a 462-foot bomb. Shulman began by saying he didn’t want to throw allegations around before Martinez chimed in.

“Once again, he’s looking at something, then the next move is that powerful swing, and he blasts one to center field. I’ve not seen that before with him,” Martinez said right after the play. “I’ve not ever seen that.”

Judge is currently batting .270 with 11 home runs and 26 RBIs to go along with a .960 OPS through 122 at-bats this season despite missing time earlier in the year with a hip strain.

Aaron Judge the latest to hear allegations of cheating

The timing of the “allegations” against Judge is interesting, given what transpired last week. Just two days removed from notching a series victory at home over the Yankees, a WFAN Sports Radio host accused the Tampa Bay Rays of cheating.

“There’s something suspicious about that by the way,” Roberts said of the Rays’ historic start to the 2023 MLB season, via Awful Announcing. “All I know is I’m a baseball fan, I know baseball, I like baseball, I was very skeptical with what I saw this weekend… Christian Bethancourt – HELLOOOO – Taylor Walls, WHAT?! You know what most of us do? We don’t know who they are so we just say the ‘Rays are brilliant.’ Here’s the problem, I know who they are. They’re not good.

“The Rays are 19-3 at home? HELLOOOO. Are you gonna wake up when the article’s written in The Athletic, or are you gonna wake up now? Sometimes you don’t need evidence. Sometimes you gotta say, ‘What I’m watching doesn’t make sense.’ So I’ll do it, I’m not a Yankee fan. I’m gonna raise my hand. Hey, ladies and gentlemen, what I’m seeing in Tampa, makes no sense.”