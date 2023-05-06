A’s broadcaster Glen Kuiper apologizes for perceived on-air racial slur

Oakland Athletics announcer Glen Kuiper apologized on Friday evening for something that he said at the beginning of the Oakland A’s-Kansas City Royals game. It was perceived that he said a racial slur live on-air during the broadcast of the game in Kansas City, Missouri. He was working Friday night’s broadcast with Dallas Braden, a former left-handed pitcher for the Oakland Athletics.

He began the 6th inning with an on-air apology. Here’s the video below. You can also read the transcription of the video below.

“Welcome back to Kauffman Stadium. I just want to…a little bit earlier in the show. I said something, didn’t come out quite the way…I wanted to apologize if it sounded different than I meant it to be said. Like I said, I just wanted to apologize for that,” Kuiper said during the broadcast on Friday evening.

Here is the video of what he said at the beginning of the television broadcast.

Background on Glen Kuiper’s broadcasting career

Glen Kuiper first started working Oakland A’s broadcasts in 2004 and for his first two seasons, worked as an on-field correspondent and fill-in announcer. He became the main announcer for the team in 2006 and has been serving in that role ever since.

Kuiper is also occasionally the play-by-play voice of Oakland Athletics’ nationally televised games on Fox. In addition to baseball, he’s also been a reporter for NFL broadcasts for Fox. Kuiper has also worked various assignments, including covering the San Jose Sharks and the Golden State Warriors of the NBA.

Some of his trademark calls over the years have included, “And that baby’s gone!” for an Oakland home run.

Kuiper has covered baseball in the Bay Area for Comcast since 1992. During his career, he’s won 13 Northern California Emmy Awards for his coverage of Bay Area sports teams. He comes from a broadcasting family. He is the younger brother of Duane Kuiper. Duane Kuiper has worked for the San Francisco Giants’ broadcasting crew. His older brother, Jeff Kuiper, produces the Comcast broadcasts for the San Francisco Giants.

Glen Kuiper is a native of Racine, Wisconsin and he graduated from San Francisco State University with a degree in broadcasting.

Dallas Braden is in his third season working as an Oakland A’s television commentator. He was Oakland’s 24th round pick in 2004 and made his major league debut in 2007. During his five year career, he tallied a 26-36 overall record, posting a 4.16 career ERA.