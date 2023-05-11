On Wednesday night, Boston Red Sox closer Kenley Jansen earned his 400th career save. Now seventh on the all-time career saves list, Jansen clearly knew what was on the line for him as he dealt 99 MPH cutters to the Atlanta Braves lineup.

After the game, the Red Sox lined up to congratulate Jansen. Among those who were there to celebrate the moment were GM Chaim Bloom and Red Sox owner John Henry.

Watch as Kenley Jansen entered the clubhouse to a standing ovation from his team, here:

Kenley Jansen was later photographed shaking hands with John Henry. In 2002, Henry sold the Florida Marlins and bought the Boston Red Sox shortly afterward. During his time as Boston’s owner, the Red Sox have won four World Series.

Kenley Jansen likely won’t pass Mariano Rivera to become the all-time saves leader, given that Rivera has 652 saves. However, there is a chance he passes players like Billy Wagner and John Franco as early as this year.

Even more remarkable might be that Jansen had to convert from catcher to pitcher to have an MLB career. At one point, Jansen was even the catcher for the Dutch National Team. He finally broke into the majors in 2010 with the Los Angeles Dodgers and became the team’s closer in 2012. He’s a three-time All-Star and a two-time NL Reliever of the Year.

The Red Sox signed Kenley Jansen to a two-year contract after he spent the 2022 season with the Atlanta Braves. For Boston, he’s been a revelation, fixing a major issue the team has had in previous years. At this point last season, Boston had 10 blown saves. This year, the Red Sox have one.

Boston Red Sox pitcher to pay teammate’s fine

Boston Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale is going to take one for the team and pay Kutter Crawford’s fine. That’s fine stems from Crawford being ejected while on the IL for staying out too long for the national anthem.

Crawford, along with Matt Strahm of the Philadelphia Phillies were both ejected after trying to stay out for the anthem longer than one another. The umpires, concerned about the pace of play, didn’t find it endearing and tossed both players. Because Crawford was on the IL at the time, he was facing a steep fine.

“The fines increase if you’re on the injured list, so it was a hefty fine for Crawford,” NESN’s Tom Caron said.

“Word is, a Florida Gulf Coast University teammate by the name of Chris Sale will pick up the tab on that one. Alex Cora had a chuckle with us before the game saying, ‘He got a guy out of the game. He did his job.’”