Boston Red Sox pitcher calls out Orioles fans for spitting, throwing beer

With the start the Baltimore Orioles are off to, they’re looking at potentially the franchise’s first trip to the playoffs since 2016, and fans are beginning to get out of control. At a recent Orioles home game against division rival Boston, one former Baltimore pitcher who now plays for the Red Sox, Richard Bleier, reported that some of the fans spit at players in the bullpen and tossed beer towards them.

Bleier tells Boston Globe about poor fan behavior

Per Bleier, the behavior from the fans was “completely inappropriate,” he told the Boston Globe. He can’t believe these are the same fans that once supported him when he played at Camden Yards.“I played here. And that’s not the fan base I remember. It was something I’ve never seen before.”

Bleier just wants the team to do something about these unruly fans. Although, he admitted there was little the ballpark security could do after the scoundrels scampered away so quickly.

“It’s unfortunate, for sure,” he added. “Hopefully, they’re doing things that prevent this from happening again. It’s definitely not acceptable.”

He then said he’s never faced such ridiculous behavior from opposing fans in other bullpens.

“I’ve been in some rough areas in terms of bullpens. Where we’re like right in the middle of it, and I’ve never had that happen before. It would be one thing if it were an isolated incident. But to happen twice in one game by two different groups of people or whatever is definitely not what I would expect from here, especially from my time here.”

Richard Bleier is not a happy fan after the heinous actions of the fans who messed with the Baltimore bullpen. He also revealed that it wasn’t even just one person or group of folks. No, it was multiple sets of people multiple times throughout the evening, which is frustrating for him, since the Orioles were a fan base that was once his own. Definitely not any longer.

Orioles give statement

The Globe included in their story about Bleier that they reached out to the Orioles for comment and were met with this response:

“We have and strictly adhere to a fan code of conduct and our ballpark operations addressed the matter accordingly at last night’s game.”

Sounds like the Orioles handled whatever it was they needed to following that embarrassing sportsmanship from a few of their fans that day. Now, it’s time for everyone to move past it.