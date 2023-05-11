Boston Red Sox centerfielder Jarren Duran dropped multiple f-bombs during a live appearance on SportsCenter. This left anchor Sage Steele seemingly unsure of how to address the language.

The two were having a conversation about how Duran has improved from last season to this one on the back of Red Sox legend Dustin Pedroia’s advice. Steele pressed him, looking for what the advice was. When she joked “That’s it?” Duran decided not to further censor Pedroia’s advice.

“Yeah, I mean, you guys got the gist of it,” Jarren Duran said. “You know, he told me to get my f****** hands up and be ready to f****** hit the ball hard. So, that’s the kind of stuff I like to hear.”

Steele commented that the advice does sound like Dustin Pedroia before quickly changing the subject.

That advice has clearly worked for Jarren Duran. He was supposed to be a key guy for the Red Sox but struggled in his first two partial seasons in MLB. Last season, he hit .221 with three home runs and seven stolen bases in 58 games. His OPS was .645. On top of that, he was making ridiculous mistakes in the outfield, like the time he couldn’t see a fly ball and let it land for an inside-the-park grand slam.

This year, Duran started in Triple-A Worcester. He was called up due to injuries and since then his defense is much improved out in centerfield. He’s also clearly more comfortable and confident at the plate.

In 2023, through 22 games, Jarren Duran is batting .372 with two home runs. He also has six stolen bases and a 1.023 OPS. So, Pedroia is right. Get those hands up and be ready to hit the ball hard. It works.

Alex Verdugo of the Boston Red Sox couldn’t stop dropping f-bombs

In April, Boston Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo hit a walk-off down the rightfield line against the Minnesota Twins. The ball was very nearly foul and he was asked about this while being interviewed on the field for live TV following the game.

When he explained what was going through his head, Verdugo couldn’t help himself from swearing, even though he knew he shouldn’t be.

“Please be f****** fair,” Verdugo said before covering his mouth. “Oh, my bad. But please be fair, man. I was like. I just didn’t want to pull one, and, f******, whoops, there’s another one. God dang.”

Jahmai Webster, the NESN reporter interviewing him, reminded Verdugo that they were live but the proverbial damage was done.