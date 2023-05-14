Bryce Harper tries to fight entire Rockies roster after Jake Bird mocks Phillies’ dugout

Bryce Harper of the Philadelphia Phillies has long been one of the biggest fighters in Major League Baseball. It didn’t take much to set him off on Sunday afternoon in the Phillies-Rockies matchup. Rockies’ pitcher Jake Bird clapped his glove at the Phillies’ dugout heading into the bottom of the 7th inning. Bryce Harper was not pleased about it and immediately came charging out onto the field. He had to be restrained by several Phillies’ personnel after charging at the Rockies’ players. A confrontation ensued between both teams.

Check it out here.

Bryce Harper is ready to take on the entire Rockies roster with one arm. he would win. pic.twitter.com/aHTxITSssW — Absolutely Hammered (@AH_Pod) May 14, 2023

Eventually Harper cooled off, but both teams were separated. The video of Bird clapping his glove at the Phillies’ dugout begins at 1:27.

Bryce Harper has enjoyed a very dominant career in Major League Baseball

In nine games this season with the Phillies, Harper has hit two home runs and brought in nine RBIs.

Harper had one of his best seasons in 2015 with the Washington Nationals. He blasted 42 home runs and brought in 99 RBIs. He also batted .330 that year. His season was good enough to land him NL MVP honors.

Another one of his best seasons came in 2021, when he was with the Philadelphia Phillies. Harper blasted 35 home runs and 42 doubles. He also brought in 84 RBIs that year. Harper brought home NL MVP honors for the second time of his career. He also landed a Silver Slugger Award for the second time in his career.

He’s been named an All-Star seven times during his prolific career. Clearly one of the best power hitters in baseball, Harper also won the Home Run Derby in 2018. During his career, he’s blasted 287 home runs. He’s also brought in 822 RBIs, while tallying 1,392 hits.

He played his college baseball at the College of Southern Nevada. They are a team in the Scenic West Athletic Conference of the NJCAA. His 31 home runs shattered the school record by a substantial margin. Following the 2010 season, he was named the SWAC Player of the Year.

The Washington Nationals drafted Harper with the first overall selection of the 2010 MLB Draft. The Nationals drafted him as an outfielder to extend his career and accelerate his growth as a prospect.

The Phillies will face the San Francisco Giants in a three-game series on May 15-17. Then, they’ll face the Chicago Cubs on May 19-21. Philadelphia currently sits in second place in the NL East standings, five games back from the Atlanta Braves.