White Sox pitcher Liam Hendriks details cancer treatment ahead of return to baseball

In January, Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks announced he had been diagnosed with non-Hodgkins lymphoma. Just four months later, he’s preparing to do something he hasn’t done since October 2022.

He’s going to play baseball.

“As of now, I’ve got a clean bill of health,” Hendriks said while appropriately wearing a “Struck Out Cancer” t-shirt. “I’m currently in remission, and I will be starting my rehab assignment in Gwinnet on Friday. I leave tomorrow for that.”

Liam Hendriks talking through the treatment process for Stage 4 non-Hodgkin lymphoma pic.twitter.com/h1atCIPLYP — James Fegan (@JRFegan) May 3, 2023

Hendriks met with reporters at Guaranteed Rate Field Wednesday and confirmed he’s returning to the diamond. The doctors have given him the all-clear to do so, starting this weekend at Triple-A Charlotte. Now, it’s about getting back to baseball shape.

But first, he’ll have to get used to the jog out to the mound from the bullpen again. He noted that looming challenge, as well.

“I’ll have a couple games in Arizona getting my legs under me, realizing that the bullpen is a lot further away than I remember it last year,” Hendriks joked.

Liam Hendriks’ cancer journey started in June 2022

Hendriks went public with his diagnosis in December. But, as it turns out, he knew something was wrong long before.

In June 2022, he noticed some lumps — he pointed to a scar under his chin and where lumps were on the back and side of his neck — and alerted the training staff. He kept it quiet for another month, when he underwent some tests.

A few rounds of immunotherapy and chemotherapy later, and Hendriks was in remission. He announced that news via Instagram last month.

“I was diagnosed with Stage 4 non-Hodgkins lymphoma and started treatment on Jan. 9 and 10. That was our first session,” Hendriks said. “We went through immunotherapy and chemotherapy. I was able to get through four rounds. It was diagnosed not only through the Mayo Clinic in Arizona, but also through the White Sox helping facilitate getting CT scans and biopsies and all those other stuff.

“So I just want to really thank the White Sox organization for all they were able to do. I don’t think it would’ve been as quick of a process if I wasn’t able to lean on those guys. … “Everything the White Sox did for me was huge and has definitely contributed to being back as soon as I have been and moving forward this path forward.”

After he alerted the training staff to the lumps he found, Hendriks went through a blood test. However, that test didn’t show anything. His sense of humor is still very much in tact, and he pointed out that inconclusive test during his statement.

“I got a blood test done and nothing came up, which is fun. Blood cancer doesn’t come up in blood, which is great,” Hendriks said.

Hendriks begins the road back to the big leagues this week

The next step for Hendriks will be to play a rehab game this weekend. The Charlotte Knights — the White Sox’ Triple-A affiliate — are currently playing a series against the Gwinnett Stripers. He’ll meet up with them Friday as he tries to get back to the MLB club.

His return will be more than welcome, too. The White Sox won back-to-back games this week, but lost 10 games in a row prior to two straight walk-offs. It’s unclear when exactly Hendriks will be back in the big leagues, but he’s hopeful it’ll be soon.