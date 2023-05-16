Clayton Kershaw’s wife reveals pitcher’s mom died day before Mother’s Day

Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw was absent from a charity function on Saturday after his family suffered the loss of his mom. His mother passed away on Saturday morning, tragically the day before Mother’s Day.

Kershaw’s wife, Ellen Kershaw, attended the event to open two new baseball fields in the Dodgers Dreamfields program. Kershaw’s Challenge — a charity organization run by the pitcher — worked with the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation to open Dodgers Dreamfields No. 59 and 60.

The fields known as “Kershaw’s Challenge Fields” are for children and teenagers from the Dodgers Dreamteam and local high schools, to be used for baseball and softball.

“So, today, we dedicate this field to his sweet mom, who passed away and went to be with the Lord this morning,” explained Ellen Kershaw while making a speech at the opening for the fields.

Clayton Kershaw’s mom passes ahead of Mother’s Day

Although Kershaw was unavailable for obvious reasons, his wife Ellen attended the ceremony on Saturday. While delivering a speech to the crowd about how baseball changed Clayton’s life, she shared the tragic news.

“I wish Clayton could be here, he wishes he could be here,” began Ellen. “But what he would say is, he grew up playing on a field just like this one. It’s where he fell in love with the game of baseball. He learned how to throw a baseball, how to spit sunflower seeds and how to hit a homerun or two.

“Clayton grew up with a baseball in his hand, ready to play a game in a sandlot or on a ballfield just like this one on a moment’s notice. And now he’s getting to relive that ‘falling in love with the game feeling.’ Through the eyes of his kids and through the eyes of kids like y’all.

“One person, in particular, cultivated that love in Clayton. His dear mama, Marianne, who moved mountains to get him to baseball practice and games.”

After sharing the news of her passing, Ellen finished her speech while audibly choked up at the emotions. Several members of the crowd could be heard expressing shock at the terrible news as well. Ellen Kershaw then shared a plea with everyone in attendance to fall in love with the game the way Clayton and his mother did.

“She experienced no greater joy than watching her son grow into the man, the philanthropist, the father and the ballplayer that he is today.”