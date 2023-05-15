A Cleveland Guardians fan went viral over the weekend for hitting a woman during a brawl that erupted during an argument in the bleachers at Progressive Field.

The fight was between what looks to be two couples. When the video began rolling, the man seated below spit on a woman sitting behind him wearing the red shirt. He took exception to this and put his hands on her. The man that was with the woman in the red shirt immediately reacted and the two men were wrestling each other on the ground before the video ended.

Another fan in the stands captured the moments that followed. The woman in red began choking the woman that was with the man she originally spit on. Security and police quickly arrived on the scene to separate the two parties and escort them out of the building.

Thank god the Guardians won cuz the natives were getting restless



A spokesperson for the Cleveland Police Dept. told TMZ on Monday that, “all involved parties left the game without making a report.”

Amid the distractions, Cleveland ended up defeating the Los Angeles Angels 8-6 on Saturday. They would end up taking the series win 2-1.

More on the Cleveland Guardians 2023 season

The Guardians currently sit 3.5 games back from the Minnesota Twins atop the AL Central division. At 19-21 on the year, they’re 5-5 during their last 10 games — which has been the story of their season in 2023.

Third baseman Jose Ramirez leads the team in batting average at .285 with four home runs and 22 RBIs. First baseman Josh Naylor leads the team in home runs (6) and RBIs (26).

In fact, the Guardians have hit the lowest amount of home runs in the majors this season with 23. For reference, the Tampa Bay Rays lead the MLB with 81 home runs — the long ball just hasn’t been there for them this season.

Pitching-wise, Shane Bieber (3-1) has been excellent for Cleveland. In eight starts, he has logged seven quality starts with a 2.61 ERA. Averaging 6.8 strikeouts a game, Beiber has only allowed 15 total runs in 51.2 innings pitched. Cal Quantrill (2-2, 3.97) has been reliable through his 45.1 innings on the mound this season as well.

The Guardians will enjoy a rare off-day on Monday before traveling to Chicago for a three-game set against the White Sox. After a series against the Mets to follow, they’ll host the White Sox in Cleveland beginning next Monday.