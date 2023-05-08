Derek Jeter announces birth of son, Kaius, with wife Hannah

Derek Jeter and his wife, Hannah, have welcomed a baby boy into the world. The New York Yankees legend announced the birth of his son, Kaius Green Jeter, with a post on Twitter Monday.

Jeter sent out a short message, saying, “Welcome to the world lil man!!” He also provided the newborn’s name and the birthdate, May 5, 2023.

Jeter and his wife are now parents of four. The couple also has three daughters: Bella Raine, Story Grey and River Rose.

In an interview with Extra last year, Jeter opened up about being a parent to three girls. He’s also posted several fun pictures with his family to his Instagram account.

“The mornings are early … getting them up, they’re not in school right now, but dropping them off at school, picking them up. Tennis lessons, ballet lessons, you know,” Jeter said last year.

“I’m getting my nails painted and makeup on my face, dresses. So there’s a whole other side to me.”

Jeter is an MLB legend and one of the greatest to ever put on a Yankees uniform. He spent his entire career in New York, playing for the organization from 1995-2014. The shortstop was a 14-time All-Star, won five World Series rings and earned five Gold Gloves during his time on the diamond.

In 2020, Jeter was inducted into the World Baseball Hall of Fame.

Former Miami Marlins president talks about Derek Jeter

While Jeter and his wife are celebrating the birth of their first son, a former Miami Marlins team president took some shots at the former shortstop. David Samson, who ran the team from 2002-17, opened up on Jeter’s plan to run the organization.

He didn’t hold back, either.

“Derek Jeter was the perfect person to buy a team because he didn’t use his money,” Samson told Front Office Sports. “And he had someone in the name of Bruce Sherman who let him do anything he wanted with absolutely no accountability. And if you can get that kind of job, you might as well go get it.”

Once Jeter took over, he got rid of Samson. How did the former president find out? Via a push notification from ESPN. But Samson didn’t talk about that much.

Instead, he discussed Jeter’s mindset while taking over the organization, and why it didn’t quite pan out.

“He was able to bring in all his own people and he thought that everything that I did was bad. So he erased anything I had done. And figured he could do Costanza, which is opposite day. Anything I did, he did the opposite and assumed it would work,” Samson said.

“He assumed that he could get a bigger TV deal. He assumed he could get a big naming rights deal, that he’d get tons of season ticket holders, that he would make the team a winning team. And after four years, I think he realized that being a shortstop and being an executive are two totally different things…. And I think he realized quickly that being a pitch man for Subway was probably going to be more up his alley than running the team every day and being accountable for that.”