When Akil Baddoo of the Detroit Tigers tried to steal second against the Cleveland Guardians, he was mowed down quickly. More than that, he suffered some indignity in what might be the worst caught stealing in the history of MLB.

There have been guys who have been thrown out by more distance. Runners have probably had uglier slides. There’s bound to be a couple who have probably even tripped over their own feet. Baddoo suffered an affront all his own.

It was so bad, Detroit didn’t even post the video to social media. Cleveland did.

We don't know what to say. Just watch. pic.twitter.com/rOUxKpIA4F — Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) May 8, 2023

That’s right. The throw down tailed into the baseline and hit Baddoo in his manhood. The ball then bounced into Andrés Giménez’s glove and he was able to take Baddoo out while he stayed down after the play in pain.

At least, the Detroit left fielder was able to stay in the game, but that’s still an incredibly embarrassing moment for him.

MLB recently changed the rules to make it easier to steal bases. The bases are slightly larger, which means that there’s less distance to cover between them for a runner. On top of that, pitchers are only allowed to throw over so many times per at-bat. Then, the pitch clock allows runners to time up their steals.

Akil Baddoo has three stolen bases on the season and he’s probably going to think twice before going for a fourth.

Even with Detroit playing better than many experts anticipated, the Tigers still have a losing record. The last time the Tigers finished the season with a winning record was 2016. So, this play may have been a metaphor for the team as a whole.

MLB executives expect a massive contract for Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani is a unicorn. He’s a phenomenon unlike any in baseball since Babe Ruth. Even comparing Ohtani to Ruth isn’t fair because Ohtani is pitching and slugging at the same time.

Next offseason, Ohtani is going to be a free agent. When that happens, MLB executives are expecting him to get a shockingly massive contract, totaling as much as $524 million.

In a survey of 26 MLB executives that ESPN undertook, the broadcast network asked executives what they expected him to make. Only six said less than $500 million, while one suggested as much as $605 million over 11 years.

That’s an average of an 11-year and $524.3 million contract, which would average $47.5 million annually.

The rumor is that Ohtani wants to stay on the West Coast and play for a contender. That means the Angels need to prove this season that they can be a winner or he’s going to walk, which is what most people expect to happen.

“I think he uses the Padres and Mets to run up the price. But he wants to and will go with the Dodgers,” one MLB executive said.